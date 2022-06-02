KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Farmers Market will now feature live music on select nights. The market is held every Thursday, 4–7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard. The market continues through September.

Local musicians will perform on the following dates:

June 2: Shannon Lee (acoustic music)

June 23: Jamie Brock (Nagara drums)

July 7: Chase Killough (acoustic guitar)

July 21: Randall Sprinkle (acoustic guitar)

August 4: Jamie Brock (Nagara drums)

August 18: Bil Jones (Country)

September 1: Randall Sprinkle (acoustic guitar)

September 22: Chad Andrew Harris (acoustic Bluegrass and Folk)

Returning and new vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, spices, crafts, and prepared foods and sauces. This year, the farmers market also has more food vendors and food trucks than ever before. While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable tote bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor.

Sign up for text message reminders and updates about the farmers market and vendor specials. Text MARKET to 855-969-4358. You may unsubscribe at any time.

For customers’ convenience, most vendors accept credit/debit cards.