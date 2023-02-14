KANNAPOLIS – The public can get a first-hand look at how the city of Kannapolis Fire and Police Departments operate by attending the free Citizens Fire Academy and the Citizens Police Academy.

Each academy is a ten-week course offered free to residents of Kannapolis and gives the public the opportunity to see the inner workings of the two departments.

The Citizens Fire Academy will give participants a better understanding of how our fire department operates and how we assist citizens when an emergency happens. The academy will also teach the dangers of fire and how a person can protect themselves and their homes.

Course topics include:

Station Tours/Department Overview

History of Fire Service and Life of a Firefighter

Hazardous Materials Response

Fire Prevention, Education, and Investigation

Emergency Vehicle Driving, Rescue Operations, and Thermal Imaging

Hose Operation and Live Fire Experience

The Fire Academy will be held from 6 – 9 p.m., on Tuesday evenings, at Kannapolis City Hall (unless otherwise noted), beginning on March 7.

The Citizens Police Academy will give participants a behind-the-scenes look at all aspects of the Police Department such as patrol operations, traffic enforcement, defensive driving, firearms, K-9 operations, special operations (SWAT), felony investigations, interaction with the courts, community service programs, and more.

The Police Academy will be held from 6 – 9 p.m., on Thursday evenings, at Kannapolis City Hall (unless otherwise noted), beginning on March 9.

Seats are limited for both programs, so sign up today. Applications are due at 5 p.m. on February 27. If you are interested in participating in either program, use the links below to apply: