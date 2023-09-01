Kannapolis office closed, Village Park moving to fall hours

KANNAPOLIS — All city of Kannapolis offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Garbage and recycling collection services will run on a normal schedule. CK Rider will not operate on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

As fall approaches, the attractions at Village Park will operate on a different schedule. After Labor Day weekend, the splash pad will close for the season. It will be open Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $1.50.

The Village Park Rotary Express Train and Carousel will operate on weekends only (10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays; and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays) through Oct. 15. The train and carousel will be open Labor Day from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $1.50.

Village Park playground and shelters remain open daily and is located at 700 West C. Street.

For more information visit www.kannapolisnc.gov.

Cabarrus offices to close, parks remain open

CONCORD — Cabarrus County government offices, including the Government Center, Human Services Center, County Landfill (Irish Potato Road), Household Hazardous Waste Facility (N.C. 49), Board of Elections and Veterans Services will close on Monday in observance of Labor Day.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, the Cabarrus County Landfill on Irish Potato Road will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All branches of the Cabarrus County Public Library System are closed Monday. Library hours will resume Tuesday, Sept. 5. Patrons can participate in the library’s eResources at www.cabarruscounty.us/library-eresources.

The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners work session that typically falls on the first Monday of the month moves to Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 4 p.m.

All Cabarrus County senior centers are closed Monday, Sept. 4.

Cabarrus County parks, including Camp T.N. Spencer, Frank Liske, Rob Wallace and Vietnam Veterans are open for fun during Labor Day, operating on their normal schedules.

Park operating hours are:

Camp T.N. Spencer: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Frank Liske Park: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rob Wallace Park and Vietnam Veterans Park: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Republic Services curbside garbage and recyclable collections for residents in unincorporated parts of Cabarrus are on a regular schedule.

For more information on Labor Day hours, visit www.cabarruscounty.us.

2023 Cabarrus County Fair

New memories await you at the 2023 Cabarrus County Fair: The Fairest of Them All! Join the fun Friday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 16.

Open rain or shine, the fair is at the Cabarrus Arena and Event Center (4551 Oil Airport Road, Concord). For additional fair information and ticketing, visit www.cabarruscountyfair.com or call 707-786-7221.