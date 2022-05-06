Law Enforcement Day ceremony recognizes families of fallen officers, presents award

CONCORD – Deputy Chief James Bailey received the 2022 Robert J. Eury Award at the Law Enforcement Day & Peace Officers memorial ceremony Friday morning.

The award is given annually to an officer who has at least 20 years of experience and demonstrates true commitment to law enforcement and service to the community. It is considered the most prestigious law enforcement award in the community. Lieutenant Robert J. Eury, was killed in the line of duty in 1972 while serving with the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Department. His daughter retired Concord Police Officer Anne Griggs and her family were at the ceremony and placed a flower on the Cabarrus County Fallen Officers Memorial in his honor.

Bailey began his career in law enforcement with the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office in 1995. After completing two years at the detention center, he was assigned to the patrol division in 1997. In December of 2018, he was promoted to chief deputy of the sheriff's office. In total, Bailey's law enforcement career has spanned 27 years, and about 20 of those years were in the patrol division, he said. All of those years were spent at the sheriff's office.

Bailey was unaware that he would be receiving the award and joked with Sheriff Van Shaw about keeping secrets.

"Normally he is pretty open about things and tells me what's going on," Bailey said. "He kept a good surprise from me."

Bailey may have been surprised but was quite collected as he gave thanks for the award.

"People in law enforcement, particularly myself, we don't like individual honors," Bailey explained. "It's not about that. It's about getting the job done. This award really goes to all of the men and women who I have served with over the years."

While accepting his award, Bailey told the story of how he entered law enforcement. Bailey met a sheriff's deputy while working landscaping at the hospital during his college summers. Once he graduated, that same deputy was the one to help him join the sheriff's department. The deputy was retired Deputy Chief Jim Griggs.

"You talk about six degrees of separation," Bailey joked. "Here he was the son-in-law of Robert Eury, and now I am receiving this award."

Bailey was also given Congressman Richard Hudson's remarks spoken on the House floor about his service.

After the award presentation, the families of fallen officers were given white flowers and placed them on the Fallen Officers Memorial. The ceremony was closed by a three-volley salute and bagpipes.