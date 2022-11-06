LIFESTYLES BRIEFS: Central Cabarrus Class of '67, Vets program and Christmas trip

Central Cabarrus Class of 1967 reunion

The Central Cabarrus Class of 1967 is planning a 55-year reunion. It will simply be a luncheon at Troutman’s Barbecue, 362 Church St.a N., in Concord, Nov. 12, at 1:30 p.m.

Cost is $18 per person. Mail checks to Shelby Horton Blackwelder, 4857 Rocky River Road, Concord, NC 28027. Memo to CCHS 55 REUNION, checks must have been received by Nov. 3.

Drive-thru Veterans Day

Concord Logan Optimist Club presents a drive-thru event on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, from 1-5 p.m. at Logan Multi-Purpose Center, 184 Booker Drive SW, Concord.

Come out to support and thank them for their service. For more information, call Wilma Means at 704-777-1920, or email Teresa Hillie at thillie3@yahoo. com.

Christmas bus trip

“A Christmas Spectacular,” a two-day deluxe motor coach bus trip is planned to Myrtle Beach on Nov. 16-17 by the Cabarrus County ECA Council.

The trip will include lodging at a deluxe Myrtle Beach resort, delicious meals, and tickets to the Alabama Theater “Christmas Spectacular,” shopping at Barefoot Landing, and a Intercostal Waterway luncheon Cruise!

For more information, call ECA Trip Coordinator Gail Linker at 704-786-3832.