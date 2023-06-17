CHARLOTTE - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas has been recognized as a 2023 Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) Pinnacle Award Winner.

Every year, BBBS agencies are recognized by BBBSA Nationwide Leadership Council, made up of local Big Brothers Big Sisters agency leaders and board members, for excellence in the organization’s signature 1-to-1 youth mentoring program. Out of 225 agencies across the country, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas is one of 8 organizations to receive this top honor.

This award recognizes the top agency for increasing its revenue and growing its overall number of mentors (“Bigs”) and youth (“Littles”) who are matched through the program, year over year, for two or more consecutive years. In the past year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas has served 954 youth.

“Awards like this are never a singular accomplishment. This is not just a Big Brothers Big Sisters achievement. It signals growth for our entire community,” said Donna Dunlap president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas. “We strive every day to support local youth through mentorship. It is truly a testament to the hard work done by our Program staff.”

For over 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been dedicated to advancing equity, impact, and growth across the organization, making a lasting impact on the lives of young people. Today, the organization creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships helping build self-confidence and emotional well-being, and empowering young people on a path to graduate with a plan for their futures and a mentor whose impact can last a lifetime.

“We are extremely proud to honor Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas this year. Their innovative efforts and actions are leading the way in which our Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies empower young people across the country,” said BBBSA President and CEO, Artis Stevens. “We congratulate and thank these agencies for the outstanding work they do every day to support the life-changing mentorship matches they form and facilitate.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas will be formally recognized as a Pinnacle Award Winner at the 2023 Big Brothers Big Sisters “Bigger Together” National Conference, held June 26 through June 29 in California.