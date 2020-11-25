Local preschool fights pandemic, language barriers with new classroom

“I was proud to see my staff step up to the plate,” Swain said.

Swain said Families First was able to assist in deeper ways than just providing a space for students to be.

Many parents had been struggling with the switch to online learning.

“I am a mother of two and I am a professional. My husband and I are both professionals, and we looked at it and said, ‘What are we doing?’ It is kind of difficult,” Swain said. “I always think about the families that we serve that don’t have a degree or never deal with computers. Now they are having to deal with them all the time.”

Swain said some teachers had reached out to Families First with gratitude because they hadn’t heard from their students due to technological issues.

Operations at Families First hasn’t just changed due to the new addition. Staff and students have temperature checks and wear masks. The buildings and playground equipment also go through rigorous cleaning.

United Way of Central Carolinas has been a Families First partner since 2018, providing financial and training support. During the pandemic, United Way has also helped provide needed equipment, United Way Regional Development Director Kellie W. Cartwright said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}