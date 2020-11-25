Local preschool fights pandemic, language barriers with new classroom

Families First in Cabarrus County never shut its doors when the pandemic started. Instead, they opened a classroom for school-age children of families with essential worker parents.
That school-age classroom is still going strong.
Families First has been in operation since 2014 and has three immersion preschools, one a 5-star bilingual preschool. When the pandemic caused the state to close down in March, many of the families that the non-profit served were struggling to find a place for their school-age children to learn.
“We decided to open a classroom to help those families because some of them didn't have anywhere else. With the schools closed, some of them didn’t have anywhere for their kids to be and they were frontline workers,” Director of Operations Aurora Swain said. “A lot of our parents don’t have the luxury of working from home. They have to show up in order to get paid. They do what they have to do. So we are trying to meet that gap.”
The classroom was opened to siblings of the preschoolers that Families First already served. The new classroom currently has about 10-12 students ranging from kindergarten through sixth grade.
Adding a classroom and facilitator for school-age children, while needed, was a major change for the non-profit. While kids are usually being prepared for their first days in kindergarten, the school-age facilitators found themselves aided in third grade homework and logging onto video class sessions.
“I was proud to see my staff step up to the plate,” Swain said.
Swain said Families First was able to assist in deeper ways than just providing a space for students to be.
Many parents had been struggling with the switch to online learning.
“I am a mother of two and I am a professional. My husband and I are both professionals, and we looked at it and said, ‘What are we doing?’ It is kind of difficult,” Swain said. “I always think about the families that we serve that don’t have a degree or never deal with computers. Now they are having to deal with them all the time.”
Swain said some teachers had reached out to Families First with gratitude because they hadn’t heard from their students due to technological issues.
Operations at Families First hasn’t just changed due to the new addition. Staff and students have temperature checks and wear masks. The buildings and playground equipment also go through rigorous cleaning.
United Way of Central Carolinas has been a Families First partner since 2018, providing financial and training support. During the pandemic, United Way has also helped provide needed equipment, United Way Regional Development Director Kellie W. Cartwright said.
Support Local Journalism
“During the pandemic, we have connected them with opportunities to receive PPE, cleaning and hygiene supplies; and United Way staff and volunteers served on the Cabarrus Community Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund committee that Families First was awarded funding from,” Cartwright stated. “Families First has definitely taken advantage of these opportunities, and we have been very pleased and proud of how they have grown organizationally, and with how they are delivering services to their clients. We anticipate that Families First will survive, and even thrive through the pandemic and become a better organization who has adapted to serve their clients and the community even more effectively than they already do.”
Swain, Families First operations director, said that the preschools still need funding. Each preschool’s funding is set up in a different way with some locations requiring parents to pay a fee. But they are still in need.
“It has been a little bit more complicated, but then there is lack of funding. For us to increase our capacity, well, we would need more funding,” Swain said. “I wish I could pay more to my teachers because to me they are heroes.”
One of the heroic acts her teachers have performed, Swain said, is their dedication to bilingual students. While the preschools cater to a diverse group of children, there is a large number that are Latino.
One of the major issues for Spanish-speaking Latino families with school-age children is communicating with teachers.
“Imagine that communication barrier between your kids’ teacher and you because you do not understand,” Swain said. “It can be difficult.”
Swain said facilitators at Families First had to make phone calls to the school system because parents didn’t know the name of their kid’s teacher due to a communication barrier.
Swain said that while bilingual communication assistance is offered through schools, it can be difficult to obtain, especially during a pandemic when everything is online.
Thankfully Families First can act as a facilitator to get information to Spanish-speaking parents.
“We try to be a safe haven for our families,” Swain said. “I am able to communicate with the school system with specific cases.”
While parents have had difficulties, Swain said kids have been able to adapt, whether it be to the change in routine or to wearing a mask.
“The kids teach us. I think we underestimate kids. They actually teach us every day,” she said. “The students here are my best teachers. They teach you about resilience, grace and mercy every day.”
With single-day COVID-19 cases increasing and the percent of tests positive creeping past 8 percent, the school may need to keep its new classroom open a while longer. And that’s okay with Swain.
“I know that we are not going anywhere and that we are going to be here for our families,” she said. “We are prepared for whatever that is.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.