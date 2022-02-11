Look out for another small block of affordable housing in Concord

Another affordable housing property in Concord became one step closer after Thursday night's council meeting.
The city council approved a zoning map amendment for a 1.27 acre piece of property located at 848 Old Charlotte Rd. near Dulin Drive. The property's classification was changed to Residential Compact Conditional District from General Commercial. The city's was also amended to note the property 2030 Land Use Plan from Suburban Neighborhood to Urban Neighborhood.
The change to the zoning map was to allow for 13 unit townhome development. It will consist of two buildings with the town homes split between them. The town homes are designed to be two stories and will measure about 1,600 square feet each. There will be a shared parking area along with open space. There are plans for the open space to include a workout area or playground.
During the council meeting, Aimy Steele, a realtor with the project, said the materials used in the development will be above builder grade.
Steele also explained that the townhomes will be rented out as affordable housing at 60% to 80% of the area median income (AMI). She also gave current calculations for rent.
For a family of three at 60% of the AMI, rent would be $1,137, and at 80% of the AMI rent would be $1,516.25.
On average for that range of AMI, she said the rent for a family of three would be $1,472.
Steele also said that, in the future, if the townhomes are sold, there are no restriction to keep the sale of the home to affordable housing. They could be sold at market value.
But she said the owners of the property are interested in looking into keeping the property in affordable housing for the future.
To do that, the property would need to be part of land trust through WeBuild Concord, the affordable housing nonprofit.