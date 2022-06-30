Mandi Campbell named new principal at Kannapolis Middle

Dr. Mandi Campbell has been named the new principal at Kannapolis Middle School, according to a press release from Kannapolis City Schools (KCS).

Campbell has been a part of the KCS family since 2010 and has served as the principal of Fred L. Wilson Elementary since 2014.

KCS said she has been instrumental in transitioning FLW into a Dual Language and Global Magnet school and we know she will bring the same innovation and enthusiasm to Kannapolis Middle. Campbell will begin her transition to KMS in the coming weeks.

“Dr. Campbell is an outstanding servant leader who is skilled in bringing out the best in students, staff and the school community," Superintendent Kevin Garay said, "She is experienced, professional, and passionate about the work of school improvement. She also holds high expectations for herself and those around her. She has poured herself into the Fred L. Wilson Elementary community and we know she will do the same at KMS. We are excited to see her in this new role.”

Campbell received her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from University of North Carolina at Wilmington. She earned a Master’s in School Administration from Campbell University and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Wingate University.