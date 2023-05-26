Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kannapolis offices closed, parks open

KANNAPOLIS — All City of Kannapolis offices will be closed for business on Monday, May 29, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

There will be no disruption in garbage and recycling collection service, however, there will be no yard debris collection on Monday.

All Kannapolis parks will be open for regular operating hours from dawn until dusk. The train, carousel and splash pad at Village Park will be open this weekend. Tickets are $1.50 for each amenity.

Village Park hours

Memorial Day Weekend Hours of Operation — Village Park Amenities

Saturday, May 27: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 28: noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, May 29: noon to 6 p.m.

Cabarrus offices closed, parks open

CONCORD — All Cabarrus County Government offices are closed on Monday, May 29, to observe Memorial Day. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 30.

All branches of the Cabarrus County Library System are operating on normal hours on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27. The libraries will close Monday, May 29, and reopen Tuesday, May 30.

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility located off Hwy. 49 will close Monday, May 29, and reopen on Tuesday, May 30.

The Construction and Demolition Landfill on Irish Potato Road will operate during regular hours, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 27. It will close on Monday, May 29, and reopen on Tuesday, May 30.

All Cabarrus County parks will operate normal hours over Memorial Day weekend. Frank Liske Park is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Camp T.N. Spencer, Vietnam Veterans and Rob Wallace parks operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Cabarrus County senior centers are closed on Memorial Day.

For those who live in unincorporated areas, Republic Services will operate during regular hours.

Concord offices closed, buses won't run

CONCORD — The city of Concord government offices will be closed on Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day. Several services will operate on modified schedules due to the observed holiday.

Garbage, recycling, bulky, yard waste collection

There will be no collection services on Monday, May 29. Garbage and recycling customers will have a one-day delay. Customers on the Friday route will have their collection on Saturday, June 3.

Yard and bulky waste for all customers should be at the curb by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30. Crews will begin with the Monday route area and work through each day’s route to catch up, with all yard and bulky waste collected by Friday, June 2.

Rider transit

Rider Transit will be closed and buses will not operate on Monday, May 29. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, May 30.

Parks and recreation

On Monday, May 29, the Academy and Hartsell Recreation Centers and the Logan Multi-Purpose Center will follow holiday hours and open from noon to 6 p.m. The David Phillips Activity Center will be closed. Lake Fisher will also be closed.

All city parks and greenways will be open.