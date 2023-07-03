MIDLAND - The Town of Midland celebrated their 3rd annual Independence Day celebration on Saturday July 1, at Rob Wallace Park. The celebration included an outdoor concert, food trucks, and a fireworks show.

The opening act was kicked off by local hometown star Jacob Tallent who plays out of Nashville with the Brandt Carmichael Band. Headlining the event was a local bluegrass favorite Deeper Shade of Blue from Monroe.

The concert event was well attended with the park reaching capacity by late evening. Concert goers sat in the shade under several towering oak trees that are the centerpiece of the main field in the park. Rob Wallace previously owned the park land, taking immaculate care of ancient trees, which were subsequently preserved by the Cabarrus County arborist.

A small thunderstorm originally forecast to miss the park changed direction and impacted the event between the opening band and headline band. Cabarrus County Fire Marshall Doug Steele caught the change in direction well in advance, notified the crowd, and attendees were able to make it back to their vehicles until the storm passed. Mr. Steele has 45 years of experience, and everyone benefited from it last night.

The passing thunderstorm was the silver lining for the night as the temperature cooled things off very nicely for the headline band and subsequent fireworks show. It became the perfect evening to be outside. Folks noticed and by 9:30 p.m. there was no parking left. The fireworks show began shortly before 10 p.m..

The Town of Midland's press release thanked the following individuals and said without their help the event would not be possible:

• 634 yards of fallout zone was set up Saturday morning by a group of men who always answer the call. Thank you to John Crump, Allen Burnette, Darren Hartsell, Mike Tallent, Larry Coley, Rich Wise, Randy Walker, and Clifford Grayson for keeping the spectators safe.

• Troy Pope spent the majority of Saturday afternoon in the blazing hot sun installing and then testing the sound system. We sincerely appreciate all his help. Both bands sounded incredible through the system.

• Midland Fire & Rescue staffed a cooling tent that was coordinated by Fire Marshall Doug Steele. We want to give a special thanks to Midland Fire Chief Larry Coley for helping last minute with the tent staffing. Whenever the community needs help, Chief Coley always steps up, often rolling up his sleeves to make it happen.

• Both bands were incredible. Thank you to Mike Tallent and John & Phyllis Crump for the recommendations. Jeff Franz, Darren Hartsell, Sammy Flowe, Tony Little, and John Crump helped with the stage. It was perfect.

• The fireworks team led by Drew Turner worked furiously to limit the delay of the fireworks show so that spectators would be happy. The storm delayed the wiring, but Drew and his team pulled through. We appreciate all his hard work and we are very grateful for him.

• Cody Rominger and his team with Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department did a great job last night keeping everyone safe and helping with the flow of traffic out of the park and onto the main roads.

• A huge thank you to Tina Gibson’s team at IMAGINE Music Group for staffing the parking lots, picking up litter, and turning off the large diesel area lights right before the fireworks began and getting them back on quickly afterwards so folks could see to return to their cars. Her folks are always working behind the scenes to make everything perfect.

• Thank you to town staff members Kassie Watts and Savannah Suggs who were invaluable during the event planning, setup, and tear down.

• And a final thank you to the Cabarrus County Commission for voting to hold off on the construction of the next park phase until after last night’s event. If they had not done so the main field most spectators were sitting in would have been a large construction site. Also a special thank you to County Manager Mike Downs and Assistant County Manager Kyle Bilafer for coordinating several important last-minute details. We sincerely appreciate them making room in their busy schedules to help us.