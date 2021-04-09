North Carolina Litter Sweep runs the next two weeks

The 2021 Spring Litter Sweep is taking place Saturday, April 10 through April 24.

Traditionally scheduled for the last two weeks of April and September, Litter Sweep is the N.C. Department of Transportation’s biannual statewide roadside litter removal initiative. Residents throughout the state participate in local efforts to help clean up North Carolina's roadways.

In addition to volunteers, NCDOT maintenance crews devote one week of their time to pick up litter and collect orange bags placed on the roadsides by volunteer pickups.

Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies, such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests, from their local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard office.

Ready to volunteer?

To participate in Litter Sweep, contact a NCDOT litter program coordinator in your county who will get your team set up with supplies. Here are the local coordinators:

Cabarrus and Stanly counties: Nicole Austin 704-983-4360, for supplies call 980-287-0040 (Cabarrus) or 704-244-8300 (Stanly).

Mecklenburg County: Paul Harness 980-523-0000, for supplies 980-523-0110 (east of I-77) or 980-523-0160 (west of I-77).

Rowan County: Darlene Bailey 336-896-2380, for supplies 704-630-3240.