Police called to Cabarrus GOP meeting, committee members walked to their cars by officers

CONCORD — Police were called to the Cabarrus County Republican Party head quarters Tuesday evening following an executive committee meeting that devolved into a shouting match between meeting attendees and committee members.

A group of about 35 people took their seats in the audience around 6 p.m. June 7 for the Cabarrus GOP’s executive committee meeting.

The main item on the agenda was for the committee to interview candidates and vote on its potential endorsement picks among those running for the Cabarrus Board of Education. Traditionally, the interviews and voting process takes place in a closed meeting.

Brandon Matthews, one of the 35 audience members, said there were many parents there who had concerns over the potential endorsement picks. The group also took issue with the interviews and vote taking place behind closed doors.

The committee was set to interview all candidates who sought the Cabarrus GOP's endorsement.

Matthews said it was clear to many in the audience who the committee would choose.

Laura Blackwell, Greg Mills and Catherine Bonds Moore were among those interviewed. Matthews said the group’s chief concern was that those three candidates would be chosen over others. Blackwell and Bonds Moore are both Cabarrus GOP executive committee members. Mills is the communications chair and webmaster.

“Of course they’re going to support their own people,” Matthews said. “But we had questions. We wanted to ask them why they chose these three, how they chose them.”

Cabarrus GOP Chairman Addul Ali said the committee had not made any predetermined decisions about who it would vote for and said the committee spent a large amount of time interviewing candidates.

Matthews claimed the group wanted the opportunity to ask committee members about their choices after the vote took place.

But the meeting soon devolved.

After Ali informed the audience that the interviews and vote would take place in a closed setting, people in the crowd began to ask why they couldn’t view the process. Ali told the Independent Tribune that it appeared some members of the crowd were unaware of the committee's procedures and didn't know that the interview and voting process took placed in a closed meeting.

During the meeting, members of the crowd began raising their voices as did some of the committee members.

The audience was asked to leave, Ali said, but it seemed some people were not going to budge. A call to the police was made at the request of some committee members.

“We have to be able to conduct our business with decorum and make sure the executive committee elected by those in the county can choose the best people possible,” Ali said. “I personally did not feel unsafe, but I have a duty to make sure people are safe."

A representative with the Concord Police Department said officers were called to the Cabarrus GOP building around 6:50 p.m. Officers were initially told that a group of people, described as a protest, was outside of the GOP building.

“Once officers arrived, it was found that the individuals in the parking lot were not engaged in a protest, but had arrived for a scheduled meeting of the GOP board. What was explained to our officers was that although there was a meeting scheduled, the board meeting was considered a ‘closed meeting’ and those wishing to attend were asked to leave, thus the gathering in the parking lot. At the request of the chairman, officers did not ask anyone to leave nor was there any other actions on the part of any CPD officers,” the police representative said.

The Cabarrus GOP also gave a statement regarding the incident:

“The Cabarrus County Republican Party Executive Committee met on June 7, 2022 to follow our outlined procedures for endorsing candidates for Cabarrus County School Board.

“While the Cabarrus GOP understands that people are passionate about issues important to them, we have strived to make sure that all Republican voices are heard. It is a long held standard practice that we conduct the interviews of candidates in a closed session. There is a misconception that these meetings fall under NC open meeting laws however, they do not.

“We thank the Concord Police Department for arriving to ensure the safety of all involved. We look forward to continuing our work of getting Republicans elected in Cabarrus County.”

After police arrived, Ali went outside to speak with the group.

According to Matthews, Ali said the group would be able to go back inside later that night and have a 15-minute window during the meeting to ask committee members how they voted and why.

Ali said he did not make that promise.

“That is incorrect,” Ali said. “What I told them was that they could go up and ask the individual executive committee members why they voted the way they did after the meeting was over.”

The doors to the GOP building were blocked by an officer in arms once the group was outside. Matthews said that felt wrong.

"The GOP should have never locked their doors on their own people," Matthews said.

Ali said the doors were never locked, but they were guarded.

The group also takes issue with the closed nature of the interview and voting process.

“There is nothing that says we can’t be present, and their excuse was that it is the way it has always been done,” Matthews said. “But we live in a world where things have always been done a certain way, and that needs to change. We wanted to watch the process and be there when they voted. And after they voted, we wanted to ask them why. It needs to be an open meeting. The parents need to be able to ask why the committee is endorsing these people.”

Ali said that the practice of holding the interviews and voting behind closed doors is long-standing. But Ali said he is not opposed to changing the rules.

“If there is a desire by republicans in the county to change the rules, there is a way to do that. But it would have to be brought up during a convention. As things stand now, we followed the rules that are laid out,” Ali said.

The group stayed outside of the building until the meeting ended around 10:30 p.m.

Police were called a second time to the GOP meeting after the interview and voting process was completed. Officers were seen escorting some committee members to their cars. Some committee members said they feared for their safety.

“One thing you have to take into consideration, we are living in times where Supreme Court justices are run up on, and we live in dangerous times,” Ali explained. “We have elderly ladies here and they may not have felt as safe as they would have liked.”

Matthews said the group was never physically violent nor intimidating.