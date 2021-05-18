Proposed County budget addresses education, workforce

“I want to thank the board for your steady leadership during this challenging time,” Downs said in his message Monday night. “Your support allowed us to provide uninterrupted service during the pandemic. Our visionary staff went the extra mile to implement new technologies, revise service models and modify facilities. These actions protected our employees, their families and the community.”

Gov. 101: FY22 Budget

As part of the Government 101 education series, the county will host two programs that introduce the public to the budget process and key details of the FY22 budget. The first is a virtual session set for June 1 from 6:30-8 p.m., and will provide a general budget overview. The second in-person session is Friday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This session includes the overview plus presentations and demonstrations on how the budget works. Participants will also have an opportunity to participate in open discussions with county management and commissioners. To register for either Government 101 session, call 704-920-2336 or email outreach@cabarruscounty.us.