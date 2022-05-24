Public Art Master Plan Survey extended through June 4

I'm not sure how many people have visited Concord just to see Bloom, the Avett Brothers tribute mural on the brick exterior of 25 Union Street North in downtown.

Unveiled by its artist, Cicada Studio's Caswell Turner, in April 2021, it's a rarity to see a few consecutive days go by without a group of fans taking a selfie in front of it, huge smiles on their faces.

Google "Avett Brothers tribute mural" and you'll see a long list of hits dubbing it a tourist attraction in Concord.

Public art harnesses a lot of power. It brings people together in so many different ways. That's why I'm happy to share that the City of Concord has decided to extend the deadline for community input of its Public Art Master Plan Survey to Saturday, June 4. They want the people who work, play, live and visit Concord to have some power too.

You can find the survey at https://bit.ly/3Nza2Vc. Take it to let its planners know what you'd like to see, where you'd like to see it and so on.

Studies show over and over that public art is a good thing. 70% of those surveyed by the Americans for the Arts said that public art improves the image and identity of their communities. It creates a uniqueness that differentiates one city from another and gives those who reside within a feeling of pride.

73% of Americans say it helps them understand other cultures better, too. We all want to be heard and feel like we belong.

Public art also gives the economy a boost, not just by employing artists, but by attracting visitors who spend their dollars in local businesses.

So it's time to let the City of Concord know what kind of path you would like them to take as they create the public art plan.

Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate

This Week (May 25 - 29)

Breakfast for the Arts - Friday, May 27, 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. BFTA returns as an in-person gathering! Enjoy a delicious breakfast, watch performers of all ages take the stage and listen as local people share the impact of the arts on their lives. It’s a fast-paced feelgood hour designed to get you in, entertained, and off on your way with a full heart and belly. This annual fundraiser for the Cabarrus Arts Council has become a community favorite we hope you’ll attend. Join us Friday, May 27, at 7:30 am at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Convention Center in Concord. Sponsored by Embassy Suites, 5/3 Bank, Uwharrie Bank, Publix Super Markets Charities, Market Street Studios and Cut at an Angle.

Mindful Movement – Friday, May 27, 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. Join for a fun and energetic program of movement, mindfulness, interactive stories and music. Recommended for ages 3-5 with caregiver; Cost is free; Registration is required. Cabarrus County Library Concord, 27 Union Street, Concord. To register, visit Library System - Mindful Movement* (CON) (activecalendar.com).

Beginner Belly Dance Classes – Saturday, May 28, 10-11 a.m. Concord Belly Dance is the only studio in Cabarrus county dedicated solely to the art of belly dance. Learn this graceful, ancient art with an experienced, caring instructor. There will be a lot of movement, so please wear comfortable clothes and bring a bottle of water. Recommended for adults; Cost is $12/class; drop-ins are welcome. Private entrance beside 35 Market Street, Concord (look for the purple entrance). For more information, visit HOME | concordbellydance.

Next Week (May 30 – June 5)

Fine Art Makers – Tuesday, May 31, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Love art? Want to learn about the techniques of the masters AND get to create your own work of art? Come and join the FAM where we will explore a different fine artist each month! You may get messy, so please wear appropriate clothing. Recommended for ages 6-15; Cost is free; Registration is required. Cabarrus County Library Harrisburg, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. To register, visit Library System - FAM: Fine Art Makers* (HAR) (activecalendar.com).

Summer Concert Series – Don Felder of the Eagles – Saturday, June 4, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2493/mctl/EventDetails.

Sunday Music Series – Bakaloa Stars – Sunday, June 5, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit Sunday Music Series: Bakaloa Stars > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov)

Upcoming

Thursday on Main: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot – Thursday, June 9, 6-8p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July & August this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit Thursdays on Main: Gary Lowder & Smokin' Hot > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).

Rockin’ The Burg – Beatlesque “Beatles Tribute” - Saturday, June 11, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/7062234110518665/.

Summer Art Camp – Monday, June 13 – Friday, June 17, 9-11:30 a.m. Join Brenda’s Art Studio for one week of drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and various crafts. Recommended for kids. Brenda’s Art Studio, 1211 Winecoff School Road, Concord. For more information and to register for a summer art camp, email Brenda at brendahardin1@windstream.net or call 704-786-8570.

Sunday Music Series –Casear and Creole Soul – Sunday, June 19, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit Sunday Music Series: Casear and Creole Soul > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).

Art Walk on Union – Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Summer Concert Series – Air Supply – Saturday, June 25, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2501/mctl/EventDetails.

Summer Art Camp – Monday, June 27 – Friday, July 1, 9-11:30 a.m. Join Brenda’s Art Studio for one week of drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and various crafts. Recommended for kids. Brenda’s Art Studio, 1211 Winecoff School Road, Concord. For more information and to register for a summer art camp, email Brenda at brendahardin1@windstream.net or call 704-786-8570.

Summer Concert Series – Charlotte Symphony – Friday, July 1, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2502/mctl/EventDetails.

Sunday Music Series – UltimaNota – Sunday, July 3, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit Sunday Music Series: UltimaNota > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).

Thursday on Main: Jim Quick & Coastline – Thursday, July 14, 6-8 p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July & August this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit Thursdays on Main: Jim Quick & Coastline > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).

Summer Concert Series – Tracy Lawrence – Saturday, July 16, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2507/mctl/EventDetails.

Sunday Music Series – Crank Sinatra – Sunday, July 17, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit Sunday Music Series: Crank Sinatra > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).

Summer Concert Series – Mother’s Finest – Saturday, July 23, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2510/mctl/EventDetails.

Summer Concert Series – Everclear, Fastball & The Nixons – Saturday, August 6, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Community/News/ID/2006/2022-Summer-Concert-Movie-Series-Announced.

Sunday Music Series – RenElvis – Sunday, Aug. 7, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Thursday on Main: Band of Oz – Thursday, Aug.11, 6-8 p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July & August this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Rockin’ The Burg – The Molly Ringwalds “80s Variety” - Saturday, Aug. 13, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/847534896642814/.

Sunday Music Series – Phillip Howe – Sunday, Aug. 21, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Sunday Music Series – Phillip Howe – Sunday, Sept. 4, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Thursday on Main: The ToneZ – Thursday, Sept. 8, 6-8 p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July, August & September this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Rockin’ The Burg – Departure “Journey Tribute” - Saturday, Sept. 10, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/653454332577699.

Sunday Music Series – The Trailblazers – Sunday, Sept. 4, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Sunday Music Series – Joseph Michael Mahfoud – Sunday, Oct. 2, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Rockin’ The Burg – Band of Oz “Beach Variety” - Saturday, Oct. 8, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/305400671691511.

Sunday Music Series – Carolina Gator Gumbo – Sunday, Oct. 16, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Ongoing

The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.

Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon - 6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.

Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).

The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org