Racing Rams adopt West Cabarrus

The Racing Rams of Cabarrus/Stanly Counties participated in CFNC’s Free College Application Week by encouraging students to apply for HBCU’s and a college fair at West Cabarrus High School

The Racing Rams announced the adoption of West Cabarrus High School in Concord. The adoption of the school will impact all levels of school life as directed by administration. We will support staff and students by volunteering,, mentoring students The Racing Ram will also proctor exams.

The Racing Rams from Winston-Salem State University invite all area alumni to join their chapter and monthly meeting on the third Sunday. If you would like to join please email us at wssucabrams@gmail.com.

In the current drive for Rams and Friends, membership is $50 and the first 33 people who join will receive a free shirt.

You can follow the Racing Rams on Facebook at Rams! WSSU NAA – Cabarrus/Stanly Counties.