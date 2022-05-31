Remember and Honor: new veterans memorial at Rob Wallace Park is dedicated

MIDLAND — The new veterans memorial at Rob Wallace Park was officially dedicated Memorial Day.

The Town of Midland held a dedication ceremony at the park 10 a.m. Monday morning. There were several first responders and veteran organizations in attendance.

The town first considered placing a memorial at the park during a town council meeting in 2019 and worked with Cabarrus County to make the memorial a reality.

The memorial has pillars with plaques honoring:

U.S. Army

U.S. Navy

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Marines

U.S. Coast Guard

Fire

Law Enforcement

The pillars are also surrounded by flower beds, which were in full bloom Monday.

The dedication ceremony featured the 208th Army Reserve Band out of Concord and a fly over of a P-51 Mustang.

During the ceremony, Commissioner Steve Morris said the memorial was for those who have sacrificed to serve.

"Today we are connected by space and purpose," he said. "These pillars will help us remember who served our country and who served our community."

Midland Mayor John Crump said the construction of the memorial took immense coordination between the town and the county. And he believed it added something important to the park.

"It is one of the best additions to Rob Wallace Park that can possibly happen. A lot of veterans live in the community, and we have so many first responders living here as well," the mayor said.

Seeing the number of people and veterans that attended the dedication meant a lot to Crump.

"I am a veteran also," he said. " Having so many veterans here, it is like — while many of them are people I have ever met before — they feel like you would know them because of how much you have in common."

Toward the end of the dedication, the mayor, Midland Volunteer Fire Department Chief Larry Coley, Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw, and American Legion Post 433 Commander Bill Derugen placed a wreath at the memorial.

When the ceremony concluded, Derugen took a moment to view the memorial.

"Being a veteran, words cannot say what the Town of Midland has done for veterans, especially our post just around the corner," Derugen said. "memorial day is never happy. It mourns and honors its heroes. Memorial day is for veterans, but we also want to remember our police officers and first responders."