Remembering JG Black: World War II begins

U.S. Navy Seaman First Class Joseph Grady Black Jr. (known as JG) was the first resident of Cabarrus County, North Carolina, to be killed in combat during World War II. This is the third part of a series of stories about him.

The clouds of war were thickening. Little did they realize that planning was by then complete and Imperial Japan was in the process of marshaling its forces North-East of Hokkaido Prefecture at Hitokappu Bay (named in Japanese) located in the rugged and very remote central Kuril Islands north of Japan roughly 5,500 miles from the Hawaiian Islands.

War

While anchored at Iloilo City, Panay Island, the Philippines, war news arrived on the Mid-Watch at 0345 (3:45 am) on December 8th [JAPAN STARTED HOSTILITIES – GOVERN YOURSELVES ACCORDINGLY] Captain Rooks spoke to the crew using the shipboard interior communication system, with emphasis he added “we are now at a state of war.”

The next day the ships at Iloilo City got underway with guns manned taking a zig-zag course south into the Sulu Sea. The mood aboard ship had changed, scuttlebutt was rampant. Daily routine assumed an apprehensive tone mostly due to not knowing what would happen. The ship’s four SOC Curtis-Wright “Seagull” float planes were launched in rotation regularly starting at dawn to patrol the route ahead. Without radar any mast sighted on the horizon was cause for concern until positively identified as friendly.

The First Blow- Flores Sea

Author Donald M. Kehn, Jr.—“On February 4, 1942, the Combined Striking Force was moving out to sea with no more protection overhead than a vague reliance on cloud cover and flimsy hopes that enemy air patrols would be ineffective. Such wishful dreams were futile. Heavy losses by the Dutch and American fliers the previous day in the air and on the ground had left ABDA’s Java air forces shaken and disorganized. On the other hand, Japanese air reconnaissance had been functioning with effectiveness since the outbreak of the war. It would have significant ramifications – all of them bad.”

Having been alerted by Allied aircraft to the presence of a large Japanese invasion fleet making its southerly transit through Makassar Strait the order was sent to sortie all available warships. At 0130 hours on February 4th, 1942, in an effort to confront the threat, three cruisers USS Houston (CA-30), USS Marblehead (CL-12), HNLMS DeRuyter got underway from Surabaya, passing near Madura Island in the eastern end of the island of Java. Preceding the cruisers’ departure, were U.S. destroyers; USS Stewart (DD-214), USS John D. Edwards (DD-216), USS Barker (DD-213), and USS Bulmer (DD-222). In company with the U.S. destroyers were their Dutch counterparts HNLMS Van Ghent, and HNLMS Piet Hein, with HNLMS Banckert acting as rear screen.

Dawn broke at sea with warm temperatures, a moderate sea, and with the sky mostly clear with scattered cumulus clouds. The ships assumed a fuel conserving 13 knots, later increasing speed to 15 knots as their cruising formation began to zig-zag. The prevailing mood aboard the ships was a strong desire to deal the Japanese a heavy blow. At that stage of the war, a few officers and enlisted personnel alike held the belief that the war could be over in perhaps in as short a time as six weeks. Within a few hours on that day, their naiveté would come down to a violent and terrible realization for once and for all.

At 0945 the lookouts spotted unidentified aircraft flying in a ‘V’ formation. All ships went to General Quarters as 45 land-based Japanese [G4M “Betty”] twin-engine bombers made their approach. As a result of the ensuing action, Houston and USS Marblehead being two of the largest ships became targets for the enemy’s 551 lb. and 132 lb. bombs.

Author James D. Hornfischer – “Watching Houston under bombardment, with near misses a sailor on another ship said “all this water just sort of hung in the air. Then it started to fall back, and out from underneath all of this stuff comes the Houston going thirty knots.” A master ship handler, the fifty-year-old skipper had an intuitive sense of his cruiser’s gait. He was an expert in dodging the bombs that fluttered earthward in the midmorning sun, never hesitating to stretch the limits of the engineering plant or test the skill and endurance of the throttlemen and water tenders and machinists, who gamely kept pace with the sudden engine orders and speed changes. Relying on the smart reactions of his ‘Snipes’ as an extension to his own hand, Rooks maneuvered his cruiser like none the crew had never seen, accelerating, slowing, ordering ‘crashbacks’ that wrenched his engines from full ahead straight to full astern, thus steering not only by rudder but by counterturning the propellers, the starboard pair surging ahead while the port pulled astern. He handled that ship like you or I would handle a motorboat.”

Author Donald M. Kehn, Jr. – “As soon as the leading flight of enemy aircraft came within range, Houston’s 5”/25 secondary guns promptly opened fire. Of every four projectiles expended, only one exploded. Thereafter this percentage – roughly one shell in four detonating – held throughout the engagement. That their shooting was quite accurate only made the bad performance of their shells that much more disappointing. Although this defect in ammunition would leave Houston’s crew ‘very much downcast,’ the men continued to fire steadily at their attackers.

“For the men of Houston, this initial exposure to heavy air attack was terrifying. The 551-pound bombs landed close enough to deliver thundering body blows to the cruiser’s twelve thousand tons. They sprang hull plates and popped rivets inside compartments, while tons of seawater knocked men off their feet topside as mountainous cataracts of seawater was thrown over the ship. The men passing ammo on the 5-inch batteries who were swept off their feet with shells still in their arms, the ship was given what amounted to a massive haymaker.”