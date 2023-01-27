Remembering the Vietnam “cease-fire” – fifty years later

Fifty years ago, as the sun rose and the smoke cleared from around an isolated district compound in the Central Highlands of South Vietnam, I was a 25-year-old field artillery first lieutenant serving as an adviser with the Montagnards and thankful to be alive.

The Paris Peace Accords “cease-fire” went into effect at 0800 (Saigon time) on 28 January 1973. The night before had been a rough one as both sides were jockeying for position and trying to grab as much land as possible before the 0800 deadline. For weeks prior, the South Vietnamese government had been festooning every building, pole, and tree with its national flag.

I was the only American for 10 miles around in what I referred to as the Depression-era rural Oklahoma of South Vietnam due to no paved roads or electricity. I had undergone 11 weeks of adviser (JFK Center) and Vietnamese language training prior to arrival in-country and was somewhat proficient in the language. The Montagnards, the indigenous people of Vietnam and among the best fighters in the world, however, did not particularly care for the Vietnamese, but with my interpreter and college French, we got along just fine.

As I walked the perimeter of our compound in the late afternoon of 27 January, I was struck by the fact that our RF/PF soldiers (regional forces/popular forces, roughly akin to locally recruited militias and affectionately called Ruff-Puffs) had brought their families into the compound for safety and situated them behind their fighting positions. Quite frankly, I had mixed emotions about the matter. On the one hand, I understood the desire of the soldiers to have their families in what they hoped would be a secure environment, and I thought their presence might influence them to fight harder. On the other hand, I was concerned about what would happen if family members were wounded, which could cause soldiers to leave their fighting positions. I kept my thoughts to myself.

Small arms fire from AK-47s began soon after it got dark, and it was a particularly dark, moonless night! We fortunately had two venerable split-trail World War II-era M101A1 105 mm howitzers on our small compound, and their Vietnamese Army crews began firing intermittent high-angle self-illumination. The flares imparted a ghost-like effect to the images in the distance outside our concertina wire. Sometime after midnight, illumination rounds which had not extinguished before hitting the ground ignited the dry grass around our perimeter, and we soon had sheets of flame and smoke headed our way. Our claymore mines began going off either because of the fire or command detonation. Based on the debris that was coming in our direction, it seemed to me that someone had forgotten to properly orient the convex side of the mine stamped “Front Toward Enemy,” or perhaps the enemy had turned the mines around. So it went throughout the remainder of the night: the small arms fire, the thunderous roar of the cannons firing, the relatively soft pop of the base-ejecting illumination flares, the sound of the flames, and the claymores going off. The entire scene was surreal and suggested what I imagined Dante’s Inferno would have looked like. When morning came, it was obvious that the enemy had been busy during the night. We were surrounded by Viet Cong flags! I have a VC flag that was pulled from our wire and presented to me by the district chief, a Montagnard lieutenant colonel.

On this 50th anniversary, as I often do each day, I reflect on Vietnam and the loss of over 58,000 Americans, including six of my classmates. The Citadel class of 1969 was the last class to suffer KIA/MIA in Vietnam. One of my classmates, Joe Eubanks, a graduate of Concord High School, is buried in Oakwood Cemetery, and two others lie in Southeast Asia in unmarked locations known only to God. I mourn their loss but give praise and thanks for their example of selfless, sacrificial service and willingness to put themselves in harm’s way for our country. I strive every day to prove myself worthy of being called their classmate. We should all resolve to live our lives in such a manner as to earn their sacrifice.

I ask you to remember them and their families in your prayers. Pray also for our servicemen and women who are defending our country. Pray for the families of our deployed service members as they face an empty seat at the table and the gnawing uncertainty over the fate of a loved one.

Thank you for allowing me to share my thoughts with you on this special day. God bless my noble classmates! May their memories be an eternal blessing. God bless our servicemen and women! God bless America!