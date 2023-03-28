Curious about your African-American family story but not sure where to start? The Cabarrus County Library, Black GenEx, and Kannapolis African-American Museum and Cultural Center (KAA-MaCC) are providing a series to help research your ancestry. Choose to participate from home or with groups at the Concord Branch on Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m. Registration required. Call 704-920-2061 or email - lmkesler@cabarruscounty.us.
Researching African American Family history
