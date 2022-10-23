Reunions: CHS Class of '72, Wonders Class of '67, ALBHS Class of '72, Central Cabarrus Class of '67

CHS Class of ’72 reunion

The Concord High Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on Oct. 29, from 5-10:30 p.m. at 73 & MAIN, 1467 N. Main St., Mount Pleasant.

There will be a buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. and a cash bar from 6-10 p.m., along with music and dancing.

The cost is $45 per person (non-refundable). Your check/money order should be made payable to Delia Sherrill Moon at 22 White St. SW, Concord, NC 28027. Please note “Concord High 50th Reunion” on your check/money order.

Central Cabarrus Class of 1967 Reunion

The Central Cabarrus Class of 1967 is planning a 55-year reunion. It will simply be a luncheon at Troutman's Barbecue, 362 Church St. N., in Concord, Nov. 12, at 1:30 p.m.

Cost is $18 per person. Mail checks to Shelby Horton Blackwelder, 4857 Rocky River Road, Concord, NC 28027. Memo to CCHS 55 REUNION, checks must be received by Nov. 3.