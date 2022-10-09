 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Reunions

Reunions: CHS Class of '72, Wonders Class of '67, ALBHS Class of '72

  • 0
Calendar

If you have community news such as reunions, anniversaries, special events and other society news, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com.

CHS Class of ’72 reunion

The Concord High Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on Oct. 29, from 5-10:30 p.m. at 73 & MAIN, 1467 N. Main St., Mount Pleasant.

There will be a buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. and a cash bar from 6-10 p.m., along with music and dancing.

The cost is $45 per person (non-refundable). Your check/money order should be made payable to Delia Sherrill Moon at 22 White St. SW, Concord, NC 28027. Please note “Concord High 50th Reunion” on your check/money order.

Download PDF Concord High Class of 1972

A.L. Brown Class of ’72 celebrates

The A.L. Brown Class of 1972 will be celebrating its 50-year class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 7-11 p.m. at the Laurette Center, Kannapolis.

For details and more information, call Tim Jung at 704-574-0819 or email Tim@TimJung.net.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts