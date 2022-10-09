Reunions: CHS Class of '72, Wonders Class of '67, ALBHS Class of '72

CHS Class of ’72 reunion

The Concord High Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on Oct. 29, from 5-10:30 p.m. at 73 & MAIN, 1467 N. Main St., Mount Pleasant.

There will be a buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. and a cash bar from 6-10 p.m., along with music and dancing.

The cost is $45 per person (non-refundable). Your check/money order should be made payable to Delia Sherrill Moon at 22 White St. SW, Concord, NC 28027. Please note “Concord High 50th Reunion” on your check/money order.

A.L. Brown Class of ’72 celebrates

The A.L. Brown Class of 1972 will be celebrating its 50-year class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 7-11 p.m. at the Laurette Center, Kannapolis.

For details and more information, call Tim Jung at 704-574-0819 or email Tim@TimJung.net.