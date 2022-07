HARRISBURG ⁠— NASCAR Hall of Fame member and seven-time Daytona 500 winner Richard Petty stopped by a Hardee's in Harrisburg this week.

Petty was seen clad in an apron handing out orders at the Hardee's located off of N.C. Highway 49 Monday afternoon.

He surprised restaurant goers by hand-delivering Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwiches. He was seen working the front and the drive-thru.

And he took a few minutes to talk with fans and sign a few items.