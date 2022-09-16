Rowan-Cabarrus students win national Phi Beta Lambda awards

SALISBURY – Two Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students won national awards at the 2022 Future Business Leaders of America/Phi Beta Lambda National Leadership Conference. Jadyn Koranteng and Jeremy Post competed against students from across the United States at the event in Chicago.

Sarah Humble joined Koranteng and Post as part of the Rowan-Cabarrus student delegation. Faculty advisor Chad Nichols, who serves as the North Carolina Phi Beta Lambda Administrative Services Director and is a member of the state awards program committee, accompanied the students.

Jeremy Post placed first in the Community Service Project category and captured third place in Information Management and eighth in Public Speaking. Post has served as president of the Rowan-Cabarrus PBL chapter and is North Carolina Phi Beta Lambda Vice President of Membership.

Koranteng took fifth place in the Impromptu Speaking category and placed ninth in Organizational Behavior and Leadership.

During the conference, the Rowan-Cabarrus Phi Beta Lambda chapter also received the National Gold Seal Chapter Award and placed fourth in the Local Annual Business Report category.

“These students have done an outstanding job of representing the College, and we are truly proud of their performance and professionalism,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Competitors come from everywhere – from small community colleges to major universities – so when our students capture national awards, it speaks volumes about their dedication and abilities.”

Phi Beta Lambda is the collegiate division of FBLA-PBL and is dedicated to inspiring and developing the next generation of leaders by preparing them for careers in business and business-related fields. Each year, the organization helps more than 230,000 members prepare for entry into the business world.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu/apply or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).