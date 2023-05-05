SALISBURY – Stephanie Hoffman-Wedding, star of the Netflix show “Metal Shop Masters,” visited Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s North Campus recently, talking to students about her career as a welder-fabricator and demonstrating her skills in the College’s welding lab.

In addition to her work on “Metal Shop Masters,” a reality show inviting welders to compete for prize money, Hoffman-Wedding works with the American Welding Society to enhance awareness of welding and increase workforce development initiatives. She has worked as a heavy pipe welder, taught welding, and owned her own business, UnderGround Metal Works.

Hoffman-Wedding, a self-described “tomboy,” fell in love with welding as a pre-teen, first learning from her father in his workshop. As a high school student, she took elective welding classes and earned multiple certifications.

“I love the opportunity to encourage future welders, especially women,” said Hoffman-Wedding, who began her career when the industry sported few female faces. “As a woman starting out in a historically male-dominated field, I experienced added pressure and was determined to succeed. Today, the field is welcoming women and recognizing them as excellent welders and has expanded from strictly structural and construction-oriented to a creative, artistic medium.”

Hoffman-Wedding, who has more than 20 years of experience in the business, visited Rowan-Cabarrus thanks to the College’s Women in Engineering and Industrial Technology National Science Foundation Grant.

“We were honored to welcome Stephanie as our guest for the day as we celebrated National Welding Month,” said Rowan-Cabarrus Dean of Technical Programs Zackary Hubbard. “Students were inspired by her skill and her impressive career, and she challenged them to become the next generation of expert welders.”

For more information about the Rowan-Cabarrus welding program, please contact Brandon Hoffner, program chair, at brandon.hoffner@rccc.edu or 704-216-3922. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).