Santa, Grinch and reindeer appear at Cops and Kids holiday shopping event

The annual Cops and Kids Christmas shopping event was back in full swing with Santa Clause, reindeer and even the Grinch.
The North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 64 usually organizes the shopping trip. This year marked the 27th year that Concord Police Officers and Cabarrus County Sheriff's Deputies were able to take kids from the community to get their holiday shopping done.
The day started with Breakfast at the Cabarrus County Boys & Girls Club before the kids filed in the police vehicles and made their way to the Walmart on Supercenter Drive NE in Kannapolis.
Once they arrived, they were greeted with a line of several Walmart staff members waving along with a the Grinch sneaking around the parking lot.
Master Police Officer Matthew D. Nichols, president of N.C. FOP Lodge 64, said that he was excited to have kids shopping with officers again. Due to the pandemic last year, officers were given a list and completed the shopping alone before heading to a drop off station.
"This year is nice because we can engage with them more, getting back to building those relationships with the kids in our community," Nichols said. "All of these officers come in for the event, most of them on their day off, to build those relationships and give back to the community."
Walmart had also amped up their participation this year. To keep kids on their toes during the shopping trip, there were several "reindeer" running throughout the store. If caught, kids were able to receive a treat like a small toy or candy. Walmart also set up a coloring station where kids were able to color in a picture and place it on the community art board. Santa and Mrs. Clause were also hanging out at the front of the store, ready for a picture when the kids were checking out.
Nichols said seeing Walmart staff making an effort to put some fun into the trip always brings joy.
"We have been coming to Walmart for a couple years now, and every year, they just step up their game too," he said.
Once kids were inside shopping, they were able to spend about $200-$300 on clothes, essential items and toys.
While toys are always a big hit, kids also loved getting new clothes.
Five-year-old Ruthie Bell said she was most excited for clothes and made sure she had matching pastel hair bows, shoes and even a sleeping mask.
The officers were just as excited as they made their way down the aisles. School Resource Officer Fred Riddick said he was glad to be able to finally shop with kids again.
"Last year, we weren't able to do this. We actually did the shopping ourselves and then we were able to take it back to them," Riddick said "That was fine, but it's a little bit different when you get to have them walking around with you."
Riddick was shopping with one of the Lewis brothers. The entire Lewis family, including two brothers and sisters, were out shopping during the trip.
Riddick is an SRO at their school, Coltrane-Webb Elementary School. Over the past four years, he has seen the Lewis kids grow up.
"It's a whole family effort it is just great to have them all here too," Riddick said. "I have seen this whole family grow up. Everything comes full circle, being able to see them in the school setting and then out in the community, it is just a great feeling watching them grow up and seeing their taste change. There is one relationship you have at the school, but being out and doing stuff together is great."
As the officers and kids were making their way through the store, fellow shopper Chrissy Miller stopped to thank Nichols for the work the lodge was doing in the community. Miller said she had moved to the area from California and watched what officers were doing in the community.
"I'm not from here. I'm a transplant from California. My experiences with the police and law enforcement have been very positive. Just too see them out here helping these young children, children in need, it just pulled out emotion and tugged on my heart strings," Miller said. "I just happen to be shopping, buying things for my kids. By the Grace of God I am able to do these things for my children, but I was once one of those children that was in need at one point in my life. And to know that they are still out here doing that, it just floored me."
Once the kids wrapped up their shopping, they headed back to the Boys & Girls Club to meet back up with their families. Hungry Howies off Cannon Boulevard supplied pizzas for the kids to take home. Howies is also donating 10% of its sales on Dec. 22 and 23 back to Cops and Kids for the event next year.