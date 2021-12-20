Santa, Grinch and reindeer appear at Cops and Kids holiday shopping event

"Last year, we weren't able to do this. We actually did the shopping ourselves and then we were able to take it back to them," Riddick said "That was fine, but it's a little bit different when you get to have them walking around with you."

Riddick was shopping with one of the Lewis brothers. The entire Lewis family, including two brothers and sisters, were out shopping during the trip.

Riddick is an SRO at their school, Coltrane-Webb Elementary School. Over the past four years, he has seen the Lewis kids grow up.

"It's a whole family effort it is just great to have them all here too," Riddick said. "I have seen this whole family grow up. Everything comes full circle, being able to see them in the school setting and then out in the community, it is just a great feeling watching them grow up and seeing their taste change. There is one relationship you have at the school, but being out and doing stuff together is great."

As the officers and kids were making their way through the store, fellow shopper Chrissy Miller stopped to thank Nichols for the work the lodge was doing in the community. Miller said she had moved to the area from California and watched what officers were doing in the community.