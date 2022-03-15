Saturday’s Family Day touches upon Texture

This Saturday, we expect lots of children to tangle their fingers through stringy yarn, squish a little bubble wrap, stroke the softness of fabric scraps and contort wiry pipe cleaners into shapes that make them happy.
That’s because our next Family Day focuses on touch to honor our Texture exhibition in The Galleries. Families are invited to explore the different ways to create texture at our Creation Stations on the front lawn. They can make collage people with a variety of materials, string together beads and pipe cleaners to conjure up dragonflies and make texture rubbing greeting cards to give away or keep.
This free event takes place between 1 and 4 p.m. and includes a special free children’s opera performed by Carolina Opera.
Tickets to both performances (1:30 and 3 p.m.) of Green Eggs and Ham in the Davis Theatre have already sold out, but we recommend people place their names on the waitlist at https://bit.ly/FamShows for a chance to see the show. We’ve also reserved some seating for walk-ins as well. Masks are required in the Davis Theatre and encouraged for other Family Day activities.
Want to go?
What: Family Day
When: Saturday, March 19, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord
Cost: FREE
More information: https://bit.ly/FamDayMarch
This Week (March 16-20)
Kid Krafters - Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Wednesday, March 16, 4:30 p.m. Come explore the mathematical magic of “Infinity Cubes”! Learn how to build your own cube and decorate it yourself. Recommended for ages 7-12; Registration is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see Library System - Kid Krafters* (CON) (activecalendar.com).
Homeschool Hub: Artventure - Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis - Thursday, March 17, 2 p.m. Join other homeschool students as we explore stories, arts, and sciences through interactive activities. Each month, we’ll discover two artists, then use their art as inspiration to create art of our own! Recommended for ages 6-11; Registration is free. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see Library System - Homeschool Hub: ArtVenture* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
UNC Charlotte Faculty & Friends Recital - “Echoes of Al-Andalus”: Friday, March 18, 7:30 p.m. Anne R. Belk Distinguished Professor of Violin David Russell and esteemed guest artists present Echoes of Al-Andalus, an evening of music representing the Andalusian region of Spain, with works by Tomaso Antonio Vitali, Joaquin Turina, David Russell, Isaac Albeníz, Enrique Granados, and Mohammed Fairouz. Recommended for all ages; admission is free. First Presbyterian Church, 70 Union St N, Concord. For more information, see Faculty & Friends Concert: "Echoes of Al-Andalus" | College of Arts + Architecture | UNC Charlotte.
My Community Celebrates: Honoring Holi - Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg - Saturday, March 19, noon - 4 p.m. Drop in for colorful fun and games. Bring your own t-shirt to tie-dye, create other crafts, and learn some facts about the Festival of Colors! Recommended for families; Registration is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see Library System - My Community Celebrates: Honoring HOLI(HAR) (activecalendar.com).
Family Day - Saturday, March 19, 1 - 4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
Opera Carolina's Green Eggs & Ham - Saturday, March 19, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Could you, would you, try something new? When persistent Sam-I-Am attempts to persuade the grouchiest of grouches to try a delicious meal of green eggs and ham, we all learn a lesson in having an open mind and heart to new experiences and new friends. Masks are required inside the Cabarrus Arts Council, including the Davis Theatre. Proof of vaccination is not required for family programming. Registration is required for this FREE show. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
Uptown Dueling Pianos - Saturday, March 19, 7-10 p.m. Come, laugh, clap, and sing to your favorite songs performed by the witty and talented Uptown Dueling Pianos! Recommended for all ages; Tickets are $2. Old Armor Beer Company, 211 West Avenue, Kannapolis. For more information and to purchase tickets, see Uptown Dueling Pianos Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite.
Next Week (March 21 -27)
Beeswax Candle Making Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis - Monday, March 21, 6 - 7 p.m. Make a beeswax taper candle and decorate a regency-inspired glass candle cup. Recommended for ages 13+; cost is free; registration is required, visit Library System - Beeswax Candle Making* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
Artist Series: A Closer Look - Thursday, March 24, 7 p.m. A Closer Look Artist Series returns with CHD:WCK! and Eli Warren: two phenomenal artists from The Galleries' Texture exhibition.Listen and watch as they share behind-the-scenes stories, inspirations & artistic processes with you. Free and open to the public. Beer and wine available for purchase. Credit cards only. Masks required unless actively drinking. Let us know you're coming: https://forms.gle/LwuPH3XxmLPx7Pjp7
The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street S in downtown Concord.
Susan Werner - Friday, March 25, 8 p.m. Known for her engaging and energetic live show, Susan Werner continues her reign as one of the most bold and creative forces on the acoustic music scene today. Dubbed by NPR as the "Empress of the Unexpected", Werner's album projects cover the genres of folk, rock, pop, gospel, blues and Americana. Susan composes skillful songs that effortlessly slide between folk, jazz, and pop, all delivered with sassy wit and classic Midwestern charm. Hotel sponsor Hilton Garden Inn Tickets: $37.50 at https://bit.ly/susanwerner. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
Wind Chimes - Cabarrus County Public Library, Midland - Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m. - noon. Learn to make wind chimes with beads, bells, lace and other materials. Recommended for ages 13+; cost is free; registration is required, visit Library System - Wind Chimes* (MID) (activecalendar.com).
Silhouettes in Miniature - Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis - Saturday, March 26, 3 - 4 p.m. Assemble your own Regency silhouette portrait using a variety of crafting materials. Recommended for ages 16+; cost is free; registration is required, visit Library System - Silhouettes in Miniature* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
Upcoming
Art Walk on Union – Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.
The Coasters - Sunday, April 10, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.. If you love the doo-wop generation of music and high energy, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters is the show to see! You’ll be whisked back into an era where doo-wop music ruled and The Coasters were on the top of their game! The Coasters, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, are known for such hits as “Poison Ivy”, “Charlie Brown”, Yakety Yak”, and many more. This group will have you dancing and singing in the aisle! Tickets: $37.50 for 3:30 and $40 for 7:30 at https://bit.ly/thecoasters; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
We Banjo 3 - Thursday, April 28, 7:30 p.m. We Banjo 3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments––banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion––effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley’s propulsive voice. Tickets: $39 at https://bit.ly/web3tix; Hotel sponsor Embassy Suites Concord; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
BrightFire Music and Arts Festival - Saturday, April 30, 4 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. A kaleidoscopic celebration of Life, Hope, and Renewal through music, art, dance, nature, and fire. Concerts, artists, crafters, dance, food trucks, tea, beer, wine, games, fire performances, flower crown crafts, pilates, fairy forest, & more! Recommended for all ages; Cost is $10-$50. Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road Huntersville, NC 28078. For more information and to purchase tickets, see 2022 BrightFire Music & Arts Festival Tickets, Sat, April 30, at 4 p.m. | Eventbrite.
The Addams Family: A New Musical - Old Courthouse Theatre - May 12-22. The eccentrically macabre family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday Addams' friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality show host exacerbates conflict between the families. Recommended for families; Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord. More information to be found at a later date on Old Courthouse Theatre | Concord, NC (octconcord.com).
Family Day - Saturday, May 21, 1 - 4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. https://bit.ly/FamDayMay .
Sing for Spring - The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary: Sunday, May 22, 3 p.m. Accompanied by West Cabarrus Highschool, the Piedmont Choral Society will perform a collection of patriotic songs during this afternoon of music, refreshments, and support-raising for The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. Recommended for families; admission is free. Frank Liske Park Amphitheater, 4001 Stough Rd, Concord, NC 28027. This event is sponsored by Show Show, Inc.
Breakfast For the Arts - Friday, May 27, 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. BFTA returns as an in-person gathering! Enjoy a delicious breakfast, watch performers of all ages take the stage and listen as local people share the impact of the arts on their lives.It’s a fast-paced feelgood hour designed to get you in, entertained, and off on your way with a full heart and belly. This annual fundraiser for the Cabarrus Arts Council has become a community favorite we hope you’ll attend. Join us Friday, May 27, at 7:30 a.m. at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Convention Center in Concord. Register TODAY by emailing ruby@cabarrusartscouncil.org. Interested in becoming a Table Host? Email Lisa@cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Art Walk on Union – Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: noon-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
