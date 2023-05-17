CONCORD – The barn is back, and Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks is hosting a special 5K run/walk to commemorate the occasion.

Runners and walkers are invited to register for the Silo Sprint 5k and Fun Run being held on Saturday, June 3 at Frank Liske Park (4001 Stough Rd. Concord, NC 28027). The Fun Run and Mile Walk begins at 8 a.m. The 5k starts at 8:15 a.m. All Fun Run participants will receive a medal for finishing the race.

The event, formerly known as the June Bug 5k, honors the history and new beginnings of the iconic Frank Liske Park Barn. In March 2020, the longstanding barn was destroyed in an intentionally set fire.

Soon, a new barn will open on the same site.

The facility was originally a dairy barn used by Stonewall Jackson Training School. When Cabarrus County opened Frank Liske Park on June 4, 1982, the barn became a gathering place that hosted thousands for reunions, weddings and other celebrations through the years.

Following the fire, commissioners made it clear: the structure would be replaced.

Now, the re-imagined 12,700-square-foot facility is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023. The structure features two stories and two kitchens, air conditioning, large rental areas, an elevator, private bathrooms on both floors and exterior public bathrooms.

The Silo Sprint will be one of the first events to celebrate the new barn.

Individual awards will be presented to the top three 5k runners in each age group. Plaques will be awarded to the overall male and female, overall masters (40-49) male and female and overall grand masters (50 and older) male and female.

Registration is $10 for the Fun Run and $25 for the 5k. Prices will increase after May 26.

Special rates are available for teams and groups over five people. For pricing, email Jmcoffman@cabarruscounty.us.

After the race, participants can enjoy free paddleboats, snow cones and mini golf. Park officials also invite families to enjoy the lake, playgrounds and trails.

For more information and to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/NC/Concord/FLP5k