Southern Grace released 4-year-old bourbon despite supply chain issues

MOUNT PLEASANT – Long ago, in a simpler and less stressful time (Winter of 2018 to be exact) Southern Grace Distilleries began to tuck away corn whiskey in charred oak casks with an eye to the Spring of 2022 and the release of its first four-year-old bourbon. As that bourbon aged, the world became, well, more complicated for everyone, including small distilleries.

The collapse of the global supply chain, months long delays at ports and skyrocketing fuel costs have made sourcing some goods nearly impossible. One bulk good hit hard by the shortages is bulk glass for whiskey bottles. The ongoing scarcity of bulk glass left Southern Grace with no bottles at just the point that four-year-old Conviction Single Barrel Straight Bourbon was ready to release.

Rather than delay the release, in mid-March Southern Grace Distilleries moved ahead with the schedule to bring four-year-old Conviction to market in alternative packaging. Until the distinctive Conviction rectangular bottle is available, Conviction Bourbon will be sold in a round, slender glass bottle featuring the identical label as before.

“The shape of the bottle matters far less than what is in the bottle,” said Southern Grace Master Distiller Sebastian Correa. “Conviction Single Barrel Bourbon reaching four year is a major milestone for our company and for our customers. We weren’t going to let a little thing like being out of bottles stand in the way of this release.”

Conviction Single Barrel Straight Bourbon is fermented, distilled and aged at the Southern Grace facility in Mount Pleasant. To contact the Southern Grace team, call 704-622-6413.