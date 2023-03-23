Special Olympics Cabarrus County is set to host the annual Spring Games on Wednesday and Thursday, April 19-20, at the Cabarrus Arena and Event Center.

On these two days, around 900 individuals with intellectual disabilities from Cabarrus County will “Go for the Gold” as they compete in track and field events. This will be the largest number of participants since the conception of the event in 1972.

Opening ceremonies will start at 10 a.m., featuring the parade of athletes, athlete oath, lighting of the torch and a performance by the Aurora Color Guard, a special needs performance group.

The community is invited to come out and cheer on the athletes (no entry fee). To volunteer, visit https://specialolympicsnorthcarolina.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=70913

For additional information, contact local coordinator, Emily Riley, at cabarrus@sonc.net