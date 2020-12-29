Stockings of joy and Christmas meals delivered in classic wheels

Mick Vaught, who is a member of MPH was another participant. He drove a green Triumph TR6.

The blessed recipients

Geraldine Fink, a resident of Cabarrus County, was one of the recipients of the meal and Christmas gifts from Elder Orphan Care.

“I can hardly find the words to describe what this has meant to me. Elder Orphan Care has literally saved our lives,” Geraldine exclaimed. “When I opened the gift, I just couldn’t believe it.” She had recently fallen out of bed and had requested a bed rail. EOC provided the bed rail and two pairs of pajamas for her. She had not purchased new pajamas in years.

She shared that her family is in a financial bind and that her husband has had multiple strokes, a broken neck and has other health issues. Groceries were delivered to them last week and then the Cracker Barrel meal with gifts.

Elder Orphan Care provided a special set of dinnerware for her husband to help him hold the utensils more easily. Occupational Therapy Practitioners with EOC will also train him on how to use them. They loved the custom Christmas cards from children at Crossroads Church. She exclaimed, “Elder Orphan Care has changed our lives.”