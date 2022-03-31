Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy L. Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “Lessons in Prayer: Simeon and Anna.” Scripture: Luke 2:22-39.

Bethpage United Methodist Church

109 Fellowship Ave. at West C St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. As an act of caring for yourselves and others, you may choose to wear a mask during indoor worship. However, at this time, mask wearing is not required.

Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Pastor Eric Shaver. Worship service is at 10 a.m. in-person or Facebook. Masks are optional. Sermon: “Coming Together For New Beginnings.” Scripture: John 12:1-8; Philippians 3:4-14. Children’s poem: “What is Easter.” unknown author.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Parkway, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.

Eastside Missionary Baptist Church

199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday school 9:30 a.m. Worship services 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate COVID-19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the N.C. governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship! Sermon: “The Surpassing Value.” Scripture: Philippians 3:4b-14.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday school/small groups—10 a.m. Traditional worship—11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be livestreamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don’t feel like being here in person.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White St., NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Service is held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sermon: “Yes, In Christ.” Scripture: II Chronicles 7:12-14; II Corinthians 1:17, II Corinthians 1:18-2, Philippians 1:4-6; Matthew 26:42-46; Revelation 1:5b-7. We welcome you to join us in worship! Service is live on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch and we welcome all who are unable to join us in person to worship with us online. For more information, you can call the pastor’s phone 704-791-2883 or the church’s phone 704-782-8237.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday school 9:30 a.m. In-person worship service 10:30 a.m. Nursery will be provided during worship service. Replay on Facebook Monday at 5 p.m. Sermon: Grace “We are called to a no-holds-barred kind of love.” Scripture: Isaiah 43:16-21; John 12:1-11. Holy Communion.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Sermon: “Press On!!” Scripture: Isaiah 43:16-21; Philippians 3:4b-14; John 12:1-8.

Midway United Methodist Church

108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday school and 10:30 a.m. for worship. At this time masks are required and congregants are asked to social distance in the pews as COVID-19 precautions are in place. Our service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC.

Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church

6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. Sunday school at 10 a.m. (adult and children classes.) Worship at 11 a.m. in person or Facebook. Masks are optional. If you have not taken the COVID vaccine, wear a mask. Sermon: “Giving God Our Best.” Scripture: John 12:1-8.

Multiply Church Concord

150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Douglas Witherup. 8:30 a.m. service held at 280 Concord Parkway S, Suite 15, Concord. Services at 150 Warren C Coleman Blvd. N, are worship and sermon at 9:30 a.m. and worship and sermon at 11:15 a.m.

New Gilead Reformed Church

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. Bible study. Children’s Bible school at 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio.

Oak Grove Baptist Church

200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m. In-person worship service and Facebook Live. Sermon: “I Am Sold Out For Jesus.” Scripture: Luke 18:19-30 (NIV).

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Pastor: Pastor Sue Black. Assistant Minister: Rev. Aaron Price. Worship 11 a.m. in sanctuary and on Facebook live. Second Presbyterian welcomes Pastor Sue Black as the new pastor. Sermon: “Jesus Is Our Shepherd.” Scripture: John 10:1-18.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. 9:30 a.m.—Sunday school for all ages. 10:30 a.m.—Worship service. 4 p.m.—Adult Bible study. Sermon: “Lessons from Judges Part Five—Gideon.” Scripture: Judges 6-8.

