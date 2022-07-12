Susan G. Komen to hold inaugural MORE THAN PINK Walk in Charlotte

Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, on Monday announced that it will hold a MORE THAN PINK Walk in Uptown Charlotte this fall.

The walk will replace the annual Race for the Cure event and be held on Mint Street outside Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 8. This will be Komen’s first in-person walk event in Charlotte since 2019.

“This is the 26th year Susan G. Komen has hosted an event in Charlotte, and we are excited to announce it will be a MORE THAN PINK Walk this year,” said Kimberly Burrows, state executive director of North and South Carolina at Susan G. Komen. “A MORE THAN PINK Walk is more inclusive of Komen’s supporters, some of whom are in active treatment, and better represents our mission — and we hope everyone will join us in October.”

The presenting sponsor for the inaugural MORE THAN PINK Walk in Charlotte is Pink Energy, America’s leading solar energy company. “Giving back to breast cancer causes has been part of our company’s philanthropy the past two years, and now with this partnership, we’re going to the next level with that commitment,” said Pink Energy CEO Jayson Waller. “Our employees and customers are already doing a great thing for the environment by installing solar, and this partnership collectively allows us to do even more good things for excellent causes.”

“We welcome all the members of our breast cancer community honoring friends, family and anyone who has been impacted by the disease,” said Sarah Hanna, development director of North and South Carolina. “The MORE THAN PINK Walk for the Cure is about making strides toward curing breast cancer and the funds raised through registrations and sponsorships will give more individuals who have been impacted by the disease access to resources and the support they need now."

The Power of ONE Week — a week’s worth of events to honor those who have been impacted by breast cancer — will precede the Walk on Oct. 8. A schedule of in-person and virtual events and additional details will be announced soon.

Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk

7 a.m. event opens

8:30 a.m. opening ceremony

9 a.m. walk begins

Register online at Komen.org/CharlotteWalk