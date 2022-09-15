 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The 1st Annual Race to the River 5K and Fun Run coming up

  • Updated
  • 0
Race to River

SPENCER — On Saturday, Sept. 24, the town of Spencer, Healthy Rowan, Rowan Moves, and Rowan County Public Health will be partnering with Salisbury Rowan Runners to host the first Race to the River 5K and Fun Run.

This is in celebration of Rowan County’s Creek Week and the importance of keeping our waterways clean.

Before the race, starting at 3:30 p.m., there will be a reception and a Medication Take Back event at the new Spencer Town Hall (460 South Salisbury Ave., Spencer), along with other booths representing various organizations. The Pedal Factory will also be hosting a bike ride to the old North Carolina Finishing Company, starting at 4:45 p.m. from this same location.

The Race to the River 5K, which begins at 5 p.m., will start from behind the Spencer Town Hall and will end at the old site of the North Carolina Finishing Plant at the Yadkin River, which is the future site of Spencer’s Yadkin River Park Trailhead. Following the 5K, a half-mile fun run will be held starting at the Yadkin River Park (1212 Wil-Cox Way, Linwood) on the Davidson County side of the Wil-Cox Bridge.

People are also reading…

Runners will run across the Wil-Cox Bridge toward Rowan County to complete the event. Following both races, a 2-mile kayak ride with Row Co River Adventures will start at 7 p.m. For more information on equipment rental or the Sunset Paddle, visit or call 704-433-1066.

Other sponsors of this event include the following: Garver; HOPE Rowan (formerly known as PORT); Miller Davis; Ro Co River Adventures; Rowan County Government’s Soil and Water Conservation, Rowan County Sheriff’s Department, Spencer Police Department; The Forum; The Pedal Factory; and Yadkin Riverkeeper.

For more information and/or to register for the 5K or the Fun Run, visit the Salisbury Rowan Runner’s website: https://salisburyrowanrunners.org/ or call Kristen Estepp at 704-216-8944.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bright lights at the Fair

Bright lights at the Fair

The Cabarrus County Fair lights up the night between Concord and Mount Pleasant at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center. The fair has plenty…

Watch Now: Related Video

Social Security recipients could get 8.7% COLA increase as inflation keeps rising

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts