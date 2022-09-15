The 1st Annual Race to the River 5K and Fun Run coming up

SPENCER — On Saturday, Sept. 24, the town of Spencer, Healthy Rowan, Rowan Moves, and Rowan County Public Health will be partnering with Salisbury Rowan Runners to host the first Race to the River 5K and Fun Run.

This is in celebration of Rowan County’s Creek Week and the importance of keeping our waterways clean.

Before the race, starting at 3:30 p.m., there will be a reception and a Medication Take Back event at the new Spencer Town Hall (460 South Salisbury Ave., Spencer), along with other booths representing various organizations. The Pedal Factory will also be hosting a bike ride to the old North Carolina Finishing Company, starting at 4:45 p.m. from this same location.

The Race to the River 5K, which begins at 5 p.m., will start from behind the Spencer Town Hall and will end at the old site of the North Carolina Finishing Plant at the Yadkin River, which is the future site of Spencer’s Yadkin River Park Trailhead. Following the 5K, a half-mile fun run will be held starting at the Yadkin River Park (1212 Wil-Cox Way, Linwood) on the Davidson County side of the Wil-Cox Bridge.

Runners will run across the Wil-Cox Bridge toward Rowan County to complete the event. Following both races, a 2-mile kayak ride with Row Co River Adventures will start at 7 p.m. For more information on equipment rental or the Sunset Paddle, visit or call 704-433-1066.

Other sponsors of this event include the following: Garver; HOPE Rowan (formerly known as PORT); Miller Davis; Ro Co River Adventures; Rowan County Government’s Soil and Water Conservation, Rowan County Sheriff’s Department, Spencer Police Department; The Forum; The Pedal Factory; and Yadkin Riverkeeper.

For more information and/or to register for the 5K or the Fun Run, visit the Salisbury Rowan Runner’s website: https://salisburyrowanrunners.org/ or call Kristen Estepp at 704-216-8944.