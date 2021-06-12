The Class of 2021 celebrates

Those challenges remain.

“You have the opportunity to change stereotypes, to change traditions, and to change the world, and I cannot wait to cheer you on every step of the way,” said Misrak Murphy, a Cox Mill student, to her classmates.

“It’s been a very long year. So please congratulate yourself for making it this far!” said Annabelle Moore, a student speaker from the Performance Learning Center.

“This year has taught us perseverance is easier said than done, but we can do it,” said Belamy Counou, a graduate of the Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College.

Despite the challenges, the future is bright and filled with opportunities for the Class of 2021.

“By achieving this goal and receiving your diploma, you have established a foundation to reach your dreams,” said Performance Learning Center Principal Jim Williams.

“It is better to seize the day than it is to wait and miss the opportunities at your feet,” said Elizabeth Hartzog, a student from the Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College.