The Class of 2021 celebrates

Cabarrus students walked across the stage in graduation ceremonies Friday and Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The celebrations marked years of achievement and accomplishment for hundreds of students. It also helped move the community a little closer to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted everyone’s lives for more than a year.
The Class of 2021 sat with classmates during the speeches and as their names were called. In 2020, the ceremony was a drive-thru event.
“You bonded over shared struggles and held together the bonds of community when the world was trying to tear us apart,” Concord High Principal Dr. Adam Auerbach told graduates at the Friday ceremony.
Concord, Central Cabarrus, the Performance Learning Center, the Cabarrus Concord Early College, the Cabarrus Virtual Academy and Cox Mill graduations were Friday.
Hickory Ridge, Cabarrus Early College of Technology, Jay M. Robinson, Mount Pleasant and Northwest Cabarrus ceremonies were Saturday. A story and photos from those ceremonies will be in Wednesday’s Independent Tribune.
“What brings me comfort is that your generation has the grit, determination, and courage to be the voice of reason and solidarity,” said Cox Mill Principal Andrew Crook.
The Cabarrus graduates had attended school online, sometimes in-person and operating on alternate schedules and education modes since March 2020 during their junior year and for their senior year. Outside school, the world was in turmoil, with protests over racial injustice and political unrest.
Those challenges remain.
“You have the opportunity to change stereotypes, to change traditions, and to change the world, and I cannot wait to cheer you on every step of the way,” said Misrak Murphy, a Cox Mill student, to her classmates.
“It’s been a very long year. So please congratulate yourself for making it this far!” said Annabelle Moore, a student speaker from the Performance Learning Center.
“This year has taught us perseverance is easier said than done, but we can do it,” said Belamy Counou, a graduate of the Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College.
Despite the challenges, the future is bright and filled with opportunities for the Class of 2021.
“By achieving this goal and receiving your diploma, you have established a foundation to reach your dreams,” said Performance Learning Center Principal Jim Williams.
“It is better to seize the day than it is to wait and miss the opportunities at your feet,” said Elizabeth Hartzog, a student from the Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College.
“We all want to be successful, but remember that true success is not measured by our bank accounts or how many likes we have on Instagram, but the hope and happiness we leave with those who we meet across our journey,” said Tristin Deal, a student speaker from Central Cabarrus.
The Class of 2021 will always remember the good times and some of the struggles.
“We will always be connected by this web of love, respect, hope and admiration for our home — Concord High School,” said Makenzie Fain, a student speaker from Concord High.
Cabarrus County Schools has more photos and coverage of the 2021 graduations on its Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CabCoSchools.