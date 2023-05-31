Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

After several years of construction, the 250,000 square-foot behemoth that is the new Courthouse was publicly unveiled Wednesday morning in downtown Concord during a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought out hundreds of people, including key movers and shakers within the community.

“The courthouse represents our growth as a county,” said Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris. “It represents an amazing collaboration among a large group of people but perhaps most importantly, it represents a meaningful access to justice.”

“This is the people’s house of justice,” Morris added.

The commissioners officially approved the five-year renovation/expansion in 2019. Silling Architects designed the facility and Messer Construction served as the project manager.

A virtual groundbreaking was held on Aug. 6, 2020, and officials celebrated the final beam raising with a two-day “topping off” celebration in July of 2021, according to a county press release.

Court proceedings are scheduled to begin June 19 in the new building.

Jason Harris, Senior Project Executive with Messer, estimated his construction team put in more than “half a million hours” to complete the facility.

"There’s an incredible amount of effort that’s gone in to this,” Harris said, noting his staff worked a lot of odd hours and created unique strategies to stay safe amidst the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure the new courthouse became a reality.

This is the county’s fifth courthouse. The first Cabarrus County court sessions were held in the home of Robert Russell in 1793.

The new courthouse has been needed because, as Cabarrus County’s population has increased in recent decades, so too have justice demands.

Use of the courthouse increased 131 percent between 1986/1987 (27,506 court filings) and 2016/2017 (63,567), according to data from the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC).

As a compliment to the new building, a public plaza has been constructed on the former Means Avenue. The plaza will connect Union and Church streets, creating access to downtown Concord.

Superior Court Judge Marty McGee told the crowd that the courthouse was designed and built “not just for today, but to serve this community for decades.”

The four-story facility features 12 courtrooms, jury assembly and selection areas, attorney/client and attorney/attorney meeting spaces, multiple security queuing aisles and other amenities.

McGee said he is especially proud of the jury assembly room, noting it is “a manifestation of the respect due to our jurors for the important role they play in our judicial system.”

Several longtime lawyers, who have worked in both the three-story, 70,000-square-foot red brick Courthouse, which opened in 1975, and its predecessor, what is now the Historic Cabarrus Courthouse, were recognized and honored during the ceremony.

The new facility, “the crown jewelry of our legal community, provides us as lawyers with an opportunity to seek justice in an efficient, modern and resourceful way,” said Caleb Newman, president of the Cabarrus County Bar Association.

Cabarrus County District Attorney Ashlie Shanley discussed the importance of having ample safe space for victims and witnesses of crimes to wait before they testify, saying with the new building, “those needs have been met.”

Shanley recalled a powerful story several decades ago of an 11-year-old girl who was the victim of horrific crimes perpetuated by her father. As the trial was about to begin, the young girl told Shanley, then a special victims prosecutor, details about the abuse she experienced.

When asked by her counselor why the young girl did not disclose those details to her, the girl looked at Shanley and said: “Because she can do something about it.”

“We went to trial and we did something about it,” Shanley said. “And from that point on, the members of my office have been doing something about crimes, from DWI to first-degree homicide.”

The county and its residents have invested in far more than just new courtrooms, jury space and meetings rooms, Shanley said. “The citizens of Cabarrus County have invested in justice and that divided will pay off in years to come.”

With the new courthouse completed, the existing courthouse facing Union Street is next in line for renovations.

Several of the people in attendance toured the facility once the ceremony concluded.

“These structures matter,” said North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby. “Because they are saying to your community, you can rely on the justice that will be administered in these buildings.”