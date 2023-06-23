WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced that the Department of Transportation is providing North Carolina with seven RAISE grants totaling more than $65 million, bringing more infrastructure investments in addition to the billions of dollars already allocated to the state through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Senator Tillis helped negotiate and pass into law.

“I’m proud to have worked on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that is delivering billions of dollars to build and fix North Carolina’s roads, highways, and bridges,” said Senator Tillis. “These RAISE grants are a big win for North Carolina, as the transportation projects will enhance the safety and connectivity of transportation systems in communities across the state.”

The projects awarded to North Carolina include:

City of Brevard

$24,559,469 to the City of Brevard for the Ecusta Trail. This project will construct approximately 18.9-miles of shared-use path along a rail corridor and include repair or replacement of approximately 11 former railroad trestles for bicycle and pedestrian use.

City of Charlotte

$12 million to the City of Charlotte for the West Sugar Creek Mobility Corridor. This project will fund the engineering, right-of-way, and construction of three mobility hubs with electric vehicle charging stations, improved pedestrian crossings, intersection improvements, smart lighting, a multi-use path, and new sidewalk along approximately 3.5 miles of West Sugar Creek Road.

City of Raleigh

$9,965,663 to the City of Raleigh for the GoRaleigh and GoWake Access Operations and Maintenance Facility. This project will construct a new joint operations and maintenance facility to support growing paratransit and coordinated human services transportation for the City of Raleigh and Wake County.

12 Counties/NCDOT

$9 million to the NCDOT for WALK NC: Creating Safer Crossings, to be allocated to Davidson, Granville, Rowan, Vance, Halifax, Wilson, Robeson, Chatham, Beaufort, Johnston, Lenoir, and Richmond Counties.

This project will add pedestrian countdown signal heads, crosswalks, and accessible routes at signalized intersections in 15 communities across North Carolina. This project will also include signal timing improvements and address sidewalk gaps at select locations.

City of Lumberton/NCDOT

$8,600,000 to the NCDOT for the City of Lumberton’s Safer Access for Everyone program. This project will fund the construction engineering, right-of-way, environmental documentation, and construction of multimodal complete street improvements along approximately 2.1 miles of 2nd Street (NC 72) between NC 41 and NC 211.

Improvements include two roundabouts, new crossings at pedestrian refuge islands, pedestrian safety improvements at multiple signalized intersections, road diet, culvert/drainage improvements, sidewalk repairs, lighting, and other intersection safety improvements.

Town of Chapel Hill

$1,000,000 to the Town of Chapel Hill for Everywhere to Everywhere Greenways. This project will complete a feasibility study, including alignment alternatives, 15% conceptual design, and public engagement for approximately 25 miles of proposed greenways, off-road bicycle, and pedestrian facilities.