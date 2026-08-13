Alert Special Weather Statement until THU 3:45 PM EDT Aug 13, 2026 Aug 13, 2026 Updated 11 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving southeast at 25 mph and will impact southwestern Catawba, Lincoln, central Cleveland, northwestern Gaston, and south central Burke counties until 3:45 PM EDT.Affected Areas:LincolntonShelbyKings MountainCherryvilleBessemer CityBelwoodHigh ShoalsLawndaleFallstonWacoWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea size hail Impacts:Possible tree limb damage from gusty windsUnsecured objects may be blown aroundMinor hail damage to outdoor objects People are also reading… BREAKING - Bridge to open in Concord Cabarrus schools hit with 2nd lawsuit over transgender students in bathrooms Concord just gained a new neighborhood coffee shop. Meet the 18-year-old owner. Sun Drop Murders Suspect Extradited to Cabarrus County, Charged and Being Held Without Bond A deadly plant might be growing near your NC home. How to get rid of it Northwest Cabarrus brings high-powered offense, stout D into 2026 season NC kills incentives deal for Ball project at The Grounds in Concord Three ribbon-cuttings leads to opening day for Cabarrus Schools Accused Sun Drop killer extradited back to Concord, charged with murder West Nile found in Cabarrus, precautions urged Mary Frances Wall Center at Beverly Hill officially opens Spiders look to reload after solid season in the SPC New Opportunity School building opens with ribbon-cutting Friday Five: Fun, shopping, food and adventures in rental cars Cabarrus Board of Elections combines two precincts, set early voting dates, sites Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a buildingSecure loose objects to prevent them from being blown awayWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or independenttribune.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until THU 5:00 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail to Southeastern Catawba Region Watch Now: Related Video Climate change 'loading the dice' for extreme weather, says climate scientist Flock camera scandals prompt company to make changes Flock camera scandals prompt company to make changes Trump's secret plane swap: Did Trump rely on Israel intel instead of CIA? Trump's secret plane swap: Did Trump rely on Israel intel instead of CIA? ICE Faces Criticism Over New Electric Shock Gloves Plan ICE Faces Criticism Over New Electric Shock Gloves Plan