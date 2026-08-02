Alert Special Weather Statement until SUN 2:45 PM EDT Aug 2, 2026 Aug 2, 2026 Updated 21 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds to Southwestern North CarolinaWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving northeast at 35 mph, expected to impact southwestern Catawba, western Lincoln, Cleveland, western Gaston, and south-central Burke counties through 2:45 PM EDT.Affected Areas:GastoniaShelbyNewtonLincolntonKings MountainCherryvilleBessemer CitySouth GastoniaBoiling Springs, NCDallasWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mph Impacts:Gusty winds may knock down tree limbs.Unsecured objects could be blown around. People are also reading… Lil' Roberts Place to end 16-year run - ‘One hell of a ride’ Friday Five: New restaurants, National Night Out and bestseller coming NC doctor receives reprimand after telling patient to put hand sanitizer in ear KHA presents Cannon Mills: Yesterday's Memories in Photography Cabarrus Schools open house schedule and resources page Cabarrus County reminds drone operators of 'no-fly' zones downtown Whataburger set to open near Concord Mills Thursday 50 years of service - honoring Dr. Doug Kelling Panthers training camp - Brooks is back, fist fly and more Cabarrus County Fair seeks exhibitors as Aug. 24 entry deadline approaches City of Concord honors quarterly high performers for outstanding service Barber-Scotia announces Hamilton as Student Government president Cabarrus County property tax bills on the way; online payments available Multicultural Community Choir reunites, honors founder Rev. Ruth Brooks Stephen M. Morris Behavioral Health Center more than a new building Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or independenttribune.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until SUN 4:15 PM EDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This Afternoon Watch Now: Related Video Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms After US strikes, Civilian toll rises as Iran warns allies and holds firm on Strait of Hormuz After US strikes, Civilian toll rises as Iran warns allies and holds firm on Strait of Hormuz EXCLUSIVE: Trump Warns Supreme Court E. Jean Carroll's $83.3M Defamation Judgment Threatens Future Presidents EXCLUSIVE: Trump Warns Supreme Court E. Jean Carroll's $83.3M Defamation Judgment Threatens Future Presidents