CHESTER, PA – Widener University celebrated the achievements of 1,375 Chester-campus graduates in five joyful ceremonies held on Memorial Field between Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11. Graduates from the School of Business, School of Nursing, School of Engineering, College of Arts & Sciences, College of Health and Human Services, and Center for Graduate and Continuing Studies individually crossed the stage and were congratulated by President Stacey Robertson as they received a symbolic representation of their degrees.

“I want to offer my most enthusiastic congratulations to each of you. Earning this degree has required focus, hard work, a willingness to grow and learn, and the ability to recover from challenges - and I know we have all experienced those,” Robertson said. “I am absolutely confident that each of you - as Widener alumni - will use your degree to find career success, enrich the communities around you, and play a part - big or small - in making the world a better place.”

Graduates hailed from 12 countries and 38 states. They included:

M'nya Preston of Concord. Preston earned a Bachelor of Arts Summa Cum Laude, Anthropology from the College of Arts & Sciences.

Alexis Ciccone of Mooresville. Ciccone earned a Master of Science, Speech-Language Pathology from the College of Health and Human Services.