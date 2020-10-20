Seagers make Series a family affair once again

CONCORD – Jeff and Jody Seager are back at it.

They’re out of town cheering on their youngest child in the World Series.

The Kannapolis couple is in Arlington, Texas, supporting their 26-year old son, Corey, who is a star shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Corey and the Dodgers are facing the Tampa Bay Rays in a best-of-7 series at Globe Life Field, and Game 1 is scheduled for tonight at 7:30. The game will be broadcast on Fox.

This is the second time Corey will be performing on baseball’s biggest stage, as Jody and Jeff followed him in the 2017 World Series, when the Dodgers faced the Houston Astros. The Dodgers narrowly lost the title that year, as Houston took the series, 4-3.

The Dodgers also reached the World Series in 2018, losing to the Boston Red Sox in five games, but Corey did not play because he was out for the season after having two surgeries (Tommy John surgery and a procedure on his left hip).

This year, Jeff and Jody will be on hand at the Series again, hoping for a different ending to an amazing story.