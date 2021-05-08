Nurse Rebecca Greene wins Prisons Health Services Award

RALEIGH -- A nursing supervisor at Southern Correctional Institution in Troy, Rebecca Greene, has won Prisons Health Services Award for her efforts to transfer offenders with high medical needs out of two facilities as a pandemic contingency plan.

It was hard work, and detail-oriented, but with her compassion and genuine care for staff and offenders, she made the transition process seem seamless and effortless as hundreds of offenders were transferred under stringent pandemic-safety protocols.

“That was quite an accomplishment,” said Gary Junker, Prisons director of health and wellness. “Nurse Greene orchestrated all that.”

Announced at the first in-person (but socially distant and masked) gathering of the state’s wardens in a year on May 6, Greene’s award coincided with national Correctional Officers and Correctional Employees Week.

“She represents the best of our best from across the state,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “Our award winners are hard-working, innovative and deeply committed to their jobs, their colleagues and to the care of the men and women in our custody.”