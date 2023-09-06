The Independent Tribune reveals its Week 4 ranking of the top 6 Cabarrus teams.

1. JAY M. ROBINSON (3-0)

Previous ranking: No. 1

Last game: W, then-No. 5 Concord, 40-0

Not only is the Bulldogs’ offense potent, the defense is nasty (in a good way) and opportunistic. Nice combination.

This week: at Central Cabarrus (1-2)

2. NORTHWEST CABARRUS (2-0)

Previous ranking: No. 2

Last game: idle

After a week off, are the Trojans ready for their toughest battle yet?

This week: vs. Mount Pleasant (2-1)

3. CANNON COUGARS (3-0)

Previous ranking: No. 4

Last game: W, Raleigh Ravenscroft, 31-10

The Cougars look really strong, but the equivalent of a small college team awaits.

This week: vs. Providence Day (3-0)

4. HICKORY RIDGE (0-3)

Previous ranking: No. 3

Last game: L, Porter Ridge, 38-22

The Bulls are hoping this punishing non-conference schedule will pay off once Greater Metro 4 play starts. But first, one more powerhouse is waiting.

This week: at Charlotte Chambers (1-1)

No. 5 (tie) A.L. BROWN (1-1)

Previous ranking: tied No. 6

Last game: idle

We’re anxious to see how re-energized the Wonders are after their break.

This week: at South Rowan (1-1)

No. 5 (tie) MOUNT PLEASANT (2-1)

Previous ranking: tied No. 6

Last game: W, Central Cabarrus, 31-14

All the Tigers’ games have been against bigger schools, and they’re holding their own quite well, thank you.

This week: at No. 2 Northwest Cabarrus (2-0)

6. CONCORD (2-1)

Previous ranking: No. 5

Last game: L, No. 1 Jay M. Robinson, 40-0

The Spiders get a break to work through their first adversity of the season.

This week: idle