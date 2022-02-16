The People’s Champ: Crayton has one goal: Win third straight wrestling title for the adoring fans of Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT – The whole town of Mount Pleasant won’t be at the Greensboro Coliseum these next three days.
But my guess is, if they could, all 1,800 citizens of the town – from grandmas to grandbabies – would do just that.
And there’d be plenty of room to spare in the 23,000-plus-seat arena.
But although Mount Pleasant’s schools and businesses – especially the most delicious place in town to grab a bite, What-A-Burger #13 – won’t shut down for the occasion, you can best bet that most of the town will be in Greensboro in spirit.
Why?
They want to see how one of their favorite sons, Chase Crayton, does in the state wrestling championships.
Now keep in the mind, the folks in this town desperately want all four of the wrestlers from its only high school to do well at the Class 2A state championships this week, and they’ll be cheering madly for them all: Crayton, Trent Almond, David McEachern and Kyler Pickard.
It’s just the way life is in Mount Pleasant, where if one person accomplishes something great, they all accomplish something great.
But what Crayton is on the precipice of doing is a rarity for anywhere, whether it’s a large city like Charlotte or a don’t-drive-too-fast-on-Highway 49-or-you-might-miss-it town like Mount Pleasant.
So Crayton knows he’s a big deal here. He knows everyone here is cheering for him. He knows that nearly every smartphone in the city limits will be fixed on websites checking to see how those state championships are going or waiting on a call about them.
He’s been told as much.
More important, he can sense it, he can feel it.
Again.
Crayton, remarkably, is vying for his third consecutive 220-pound state title. Only one other Mount Pleasant grappler has ever won three state championships in a row: Phil Carlton, a man who grew to almost legendary status for having pulled off the feat.
But that was 30 years ago, when TVs still weighed 150 pounds, wearing Hammer Pants was making a cool fashion statement, and most of the today’s high school kids’ parents, well, weren’t even in high school.
So, yes, his having the mere CHANCE to be a three-timer is something special for Mount Pleasant, whether or not Crayton pulls it off.
And perhaps more than he wanted the first title for himself two years ago, this one is all about Mount Pleasant. HIS town, HIS people.
“It would definitely mean a lot to me to be a three-timer, especially since there’s only been one other person from Mount Pleasant to be a three-time state champ,” Crayton said. “The entire community has been rooting for me, and it would just mean a lot for me to do it for them. This is what everybody’s expecting.”
He paused.
“It’s a little nervous with the whole town rooting for me again,” he admitted. “If I don’t go out there and get it done, I’m letting a whole lot of people down.”
A cool customer
If we’re honest, it’s not really fair for a high school kid to be feeling the need to win this badly, carrying the weight of a whole town on his shoulders, no matter how Bunyanesque those shoulders are.
It’s just … a lot.
But the cool thing that can put everyone at ease is that it’s not a bad kind of pressure to Crayton. He’s not worried about the citizenry turning against him if he doesn’t bring home a third title.
For one thing, his Mama Bear, Tara, wouldn’t have it. And two, the folks here love him too much. He’s already given them great moments in the sun, be it on the wrestling mat, the football field, or just with the gentle spirit he has to help others.
He just wants it for his town, so he gives it all he’s got, and it can all end with something amazing this weekend.
Another cool thing about Crayton right now is that he’s as good as he’s ever been. After failing to make the state tournament as a freshman, he’s gotten better every year.
That ninth-grade season, he watched from the Greensboro Coliseum stands as the state meet was held, and he vowed to his coach at the time, Brad Hinson, that he would make it back there in a wrestling singlet as a sophomore.
And he did.
Barely.
He finished fourth in his region that year and survived some rugged matches in Greensboro, pulling off a great escape in the waning seconds to win the state championship.
His junior year was different.
Entering the 2020-21 season with every 220-pounder in the state gunning for him, Crayton lost just one match – to a Class 4A wrestler – and entered the 2A meet as a region champion.
By the time he reached the state tournament, he was in full Beast Mode, and he folded up his first two opponents like omelets. After that, he used his wit, his strength, his guile to win a second straight crown.
This year, he enters the state meet with a record of 35-3 – two of those losses were to the same guy, another 4A wrestler, against whom he redeemed himself.
But again, Crayton is a region champ. He’s still on the mountaintop, and the chances of him getting knocked off are looking more and more difficult.
“His senior year has been tremendous,” second-year Mount Pleasant head coach Jarin Spradley said of Crayton. “He’s extremely talented, and I feel he’s just picked up where he left off every year. He’s there to make a mark and do what he knows how to do. He’s all business.
“You watch him wrestle, his style: He’s always pressing forward, always putting pressure on the opponent for them to make a mistake so he can capitalize on it. He’s just really good at what he does.”
Nothing comes easy
Does that mean Crayton feels a third title is a lock?
Gosh, no.
If anything, he’s overly respectful of his opposition. After all, he’s the kid who went from watching from the bleachers as a freshman to having his arm raised in victory as a sophomore.
He knows first-hand that no one can be slept on.
Still, Crayton enters this year’s tournament fully believing he can win again.
“I’m definitely walking into this year with a lot more confidence than I have in the past,” Crayton said. “I definitely think that benefits me.
“But I never underestimate anybody. If somebody’s (at the state meet), they’re definitely capable of beating me, and they’re capable of winning it. That goes for anybody. But I definitely have more confidence in myself this year, plus I want to win it for my town.”
The pressure of such a goal, he said, is what has made him approach his sport in a different way, starting with the way he protects his body, which doesn’t exactly look like it needs protecting.
“I’ve just been taking practice a whole lot more seriously than I have in the past,” Crayton said. “A thing I’ve changed this year is just taking a whole lot better care of my body. I’ve had to skip practices to go to chiropractor and doctor appointments. If you don’t have a healthy body, you can’t perform as well as you’re supposed to.
“I’ve had a couple knee problems pop up and some back problems. But we hopped on top of that. I wanted to get those out of the way to get ready for states. And I feel like I’m ready.”
Adding a layer of comfort to his confidence is contentment. Crayton is perhaps happier than he’s ever been going into the state tournament, and it has nothing to do with his many accomplishments.
It’s all about family.
This year, his younger brother, Mason, was a freshman on the Mount Pleasant wrestling team. Mason didn’t qualify for the state meet, but he was by his brother’s side, if not under his massive wing, the whole season.
They bonded more. He realized Mason was not only his little brother but also a budding young man who would be capable of stepping into his shoes, around the house and on the mat, one day.
That still didn’t keep Chase from making Mason the focus of his jokes most days.
Hey, Mason, is a freshman earning his stripes, and he wasn’t about to get any special treatment from Big Brother, who is known to make several teammates the focus of his light-hearted teasing.
But it all came from caring, wanting Mason to earn his way, just like he had to as a ninth-grader.
More important, Mason proved he could handle himself, on and off the mat. He gives as much as he takes.
It’s brought a calmness to Chase that he’ll carry with him into Thursday.
“It’s been awesome,” Chase said of sharing the wrestling room with Mason. “The only time I’ve ever been on the same team with my brother was in AAU. We usually play football. I decided to play football this year, but he decided not to, so this is all we’ve had.
“We’ve definitely gotten a lot closer since he’s been on the (wrestling) team. We spend a lot more time together, just wrestling and hanging out together at tournaments and whatnot. It’s definitely pretty special.”
His own man
Crayton, who seems mature beyond his age, is all about having inner peace, no matter the circumstances, no matter what other people think.
Take, for instance, what a high school wrestler as accomplished as Crayton is SUPPOSED to be doing as the next step.
Usually, when an athlete is a three-time state champion in an individual sport like wrestling or tennis or golf, the normal progression – at least according to tradition – is a college career.
Crayton has different plans.
Instead, when he graduates from Mount Pleasant, he’ll go become a public servant and take the steps to become a fireman.
Two – or three – state titles don’t matter. No matter what happens in Greensboro this week, he plans on winning the match of life, and he’ll begin that journey while other wrestlers in Cabarrus County are going on to college, studying for exams and trying to make weight for their matches.
Different strokes for different folks.
“I’ve heard from a lot of different colleges, but after talking to my coaches and everything, I’ve decided I’m not going to college,” Crayton said. “I’ve had a goal since I turned 16 of becoming a firefighter. I started volunteering not long after I turned 16, and after high school I’m looking to take some classes and become a (full-time) firefighter. That’s what I want to do.”
Period.
His coach, who has a college degree with a double major, stands firmly behind him.
Is he surprised that a kid like Crayton isn’t going to prove his wares in college? Spradley admits that he was at first. Then again, he wasn’t.
He knows Crayton is a young man who creates his own path, not follows one.
“I think so much today, everybody puts a lot of pressure on kids: They have to go to college, they have to play a sport to get an education,” Spradley said. “I think it’s extremely humbling for someone to say, ‘That’s NOT what I want to do. I DON’T want to college and do this. I KNOW what I want to do with my life.’ And he’s going to go do it.
“He’s got his mind set, he knows what he wants to do, and I applaud him for that because a lot of kids cave in to peer pressure of friends, parents, school members. There are trade jobs out there, and there are plenty of things people can do. And if you find what you think is your calling, I think that’s what you should do.”
Spradley, who was a state-champion wrestler at Mount Pleasant himself and went on to play football in college, adds, “Now, I think he could be an extremely successful college wrestler because of the success that he’s had in high school. However, he knows what he wants to do, and I don’t think you can go at something half-hearted. That’s not what Chase does; Chase puts his whole heart into anything he does. I think that’s just another example of who he is.”
So now, all that’s left is, ideally, three more days of wrestling in his life. Three more days for three in a row. And whether he comes home with that third title or not, he’ll still be one of Mount Pleasant’s favorite sons.
Maybe it’ll be because he brought them so much joy as a wrestler and a football player. Maybe it’ll be because he helped save someone’s home from burning down or saved a few, cherished personal belongings on the worst day of someone’s life.
But this week, Crayton simply wants to give the folks in the town three state titles in a row, help them recapture another great chapter in Mount Pleasant history.
So he’s ready.
How do you know?
For one thing, his trademark mullet-cut hair is bleached blond. It’s something he’s done every year that he’s made it to the state tournament, and we all know how that turned out.
McEachern and Almond did it, too. Pickard politely opted out. But the three who did met up at a salon Sunday and watched each other’s hair change colors. Another cool Mount Pleasant wrestling tradition.
Last year, after the Tigers won the 2A team title, Crayton and his teammates even convinced the reserved Spradley to dye his locks.
Best. Team. Photo. Ever.
So a day after he won his second regional title, Crayton, Almond and McEachern, well, had appointments to get their hair done.
“It’s been a tradition for I don’t know how long,” Crayton said. “I’ve been happy to do it all three years. Coming from a small school like Mount Pleasant, there’s not a lot of people that make it really far in sports, and this is something we can hold on to. It just really means a lot to me.”
Does that take away the pressure? Not even slightly. But it’s all about perspective when it comes to Chase Crayton.
“(Winning three in a row) is a tremendous accomplishment, but there’s also a lot of pressure,” Spradley said. “If you win it your senior year, there’s no pressure; you just ride off into the sunset. But to win it your sophomore year and then you win it again as a junior, everybody wants to be the one to beat you your senior year. So going into your last matches of your high school career and having a chance to only be the second person in Mount Pleasant to win it three times, that amount of pressure is tough. It’s hard to imagine.
“But Chase handles it so well. He’s so even-keeled, so calm and collected. I know he feels the pressure toward it, but he’s all business. He wants to go take care of business. He wants to go win it. He trains for it. He’s always in that mindset. He’s trained himself to be there.