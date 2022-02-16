The People’s Champ: Crayton has one goal: Win third straight wrestling title for the adoring fans of Mount Pleasant

Period.

His coach, who has a college degree with a double major, stands firmly behind him.

Is he surprised that a kid like Crayton isn’t going to prove his wares in college? Spradley admits that he was at first. Then again, he wasn’t.

He knows Crayton is a young man who creates his own path, not follows one.

“I think so much today, everybody puts a lot of pressure on kids: They have to go to college, they have to play a sport to get an education,” Spradley said. “I think it’s extremely humbling for someone to say, ‘That’s NOT what I want to do. I DON’T want to college and do this. I KNOW what I want to do with my life.’ And he’s going to go do it.

“He’s got his mind set, he knows what he wants to do, and I applaud him for that because a lot of kids cave in to peer pressure of friends, parents, school members. There are trade jobs out there, and there are plenty of things people can do. And if you find what you think is your calling, I think that’s what you should do.”