The tiebreaker: Seventh -- and final? -- matchup between Cabarrus products Black, Moore has coaches excited, torn

CONCORD — For the first time in more than two decades, Cabarrus County will be represented at the NCAA tournament’s Final Four.

In 2000, former Concord High School star Kenyan Weaks was a swingman with the Florida Gators, a team that ultimately reached the national championship game before falling to Michigan State in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This weekend in New Orleans, Cabarrus County will be represented at the Final Four again. Only this time, it will be two players: Cox Mill High School graduates Leaky Black and Wendell Moore Jr.

Black, who played his first two seasons of high school ball at Concord, is a senior forward for the University of North Carolina. Moore is a junior guard for Duke University.

The two were teammates on the second of two consecutive state championship squads for the Chargers in 2018, when they led Cox Mill to a 29-3 record and captured attention for having two highly coveted recruits.

That season, Cox Mill regularly played in front of packed houses, and Black and Moore were like rock stars when they entered gyms.

Now, they’re both integral parts of two basketball giants that have a legitimate chance of bringing home another national title to add to their storied histories. Highlights of each team’s monumental victories in the NCAA tournament the past two weeks have featured the familiar grins of the boys who made their names in Cabarrus County and took them nationwide, if not worldwide.

And, collectively, a county puffs out its chest.

“This is big-time for Cabarrus County in the overall scheme of things,” said Jody Barbee, who coached Black and Moore at Cox Mill but now leads the program at Mount Pleasant.

“But for a county like ours that’s had runs of really good athletes come through at times, whether it be football or baseball or basketball, for two kids that played in the same school together to be playing on a national stage like this, Cabarrus County has to be proud.”

Added Barbee, “Whether you’re a Cox Mill fan or not, or whether you’re a Duke fan or a Carolina fan or not, you’ve got to be proud for these guys, just by the way they’ve represented the county itself and themselves.”

Black and Moore initially made the county proud just by being recruited to play at two of the most acclaimed basketball programs in the country.

And then there was the fact that fans — with most being in one camp or the other — would be able to watch Black and Moore go head-to-head in what is widely regarded as the greatest rivalry in all of sports: Duke vs. UNC in games played in two of the most highly regarded venues in the country, Cameron Indoor Stadium and the Dean E. Smith Center.

“Just both of them playing college basketball and playing at that level and playing each other two or three times a year, as a coach, it’s meant a lot,” Barbee said. “You watched them grow up, you watched them mature, you watched them become better men, better basketball players over the last several years.”

In their first-ever college matchup in the “Dean Dome,” Moore, then a freshman, magically made a buzzer-beating basket to give the Blue Devils the win.

For the record, though, Black and Moore’s personal record against each other at the college level is 3-3. But Saturday’s Final Four game at the Caesars Superdome (8:49 p.m.) isn’t just the tie-breaker; it’s THE tie-breaker.

Saturday will be the first time Duke and North Carolina have faced off an NCAA tournament game. The added intrigue to the storyline is that North Carolina beat Duke earlier this month in Blue Devils legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. At the time, Tar Heels fans gave Duke some not-so-good-natured ribbing about Krzyzewski not only losing his final game in the hallowed arena but also falling in his last appearance against UNC.

Saturday will provide a chance for Moore and the Blue Devils to make up for that loss — or for Tar Heels fans to put the ultimate exclamation point on their last laugh.

And people thought the Will Smith-Chris Rock saga caught the public’s attention. Wait until Saturday night.

“It’s major excitement,” Barbee said. “When the brackets came out and I saw what regions they were in, a potential Final Four matchup — the way they’ve played the last month, both squads — you kind of felt they were headed on a collision course. And so for Leaky and Wendell to have been high school teammates, friends kind of growing up, and playing ball here and there as they were growing up is a unique thing.

“But this one? This is like no other because this has never happened before,” added Barbee. “And for them to be a part of that, it’s going to be history that will go down forever. They’re going to be able to tell their babies and their grandbabies that they played the only Final Four game with Carolina and Duke in it, and it was Coach K’s last year.

“It puts a smile on my face.”

The legend of Wendell

Moore, who ended his Cox Mill career as the county’s all-time leading scorer among boys high school players, began drawing attention at an extremely young age.

Before he got to middle school, many services had Moore rated as the nation’s No. 1-ranked player in his age group. He carried that reputation flawlessly into high school and led a 22-win Cox Mill team in scoring (17.9 points per game), rebounding (8.6), assists (3.3), steals (1.8) and blocked shots (1.2).

It only went up from there.

Meanwhile, Moore also led USA Basketball under-16 and under-17 teams to gold medals and ended his high school career by becoming the first Cabarrus County native to play in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game.

This season, Moore has been extremely valuable for Duke, making second-team All-ACC while also earning a spot on the All-Defensive Team. It should also be noted that Moore, who graduated from Cox Mill with a 4.0 GPA, has been named to All-ACC Academic Team for two years running and is a prime candidate this year.

Many experts have Moore projected to be a first-round pick in this year’s NBA Draft, should he decide to leave school with a year of eligibility remaining, and he’s only strengthening his stock with his play in the NCAA tournament, showing an all-around game while averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Where Moore and Black are now, Barbee said, is a testament of perseverance and passion.

“Their accolades in high school speak for themselves, and they’ve continued to grind, and both have been patient because both have gotten ridiculed over the last few years,” Barbee said. “Both have persevered. Things didn’t go the way they wanted them to their first few years in college, but both have continued to grind and work really hard, and that always pays off.

“They could’ve both tucked their tails in and transferred somewhere else if they wanted to, but the right place was where they’re at, and they continued with the process and believed in it.”

Memories of young Leaky

Black has made his mark in the tournament — and this season as a whole — with his rugged defense; he simply shuts the other team’s top offensive player down.

This season, Black finished third in the ACC’s voting for Defensive Player of the Year, and UNC coach Hubert Davis has sung his praises all season. At least four to five times a game in the NCAA tournament, announcers have said something along the lines of, “Black is such an amazing defensive player.”

This isn’t something new, according to two of Black’s youth travel team and Concord High coaches, George Walker and Jason Stowe.

“He’s recognized as one of the best defensive players in the NCAA right now, and he was that way at an early age, too,” said Walker, who coached Black with the CBC Spiders in sixth and seventh grade on a team that featured another Cabarrus County star, Ty-Shon Alexander, who played in the NBA last season.

“Leaky was just so long, even playing up (an age group), that he could get his hands on balls to get deflections and be in passing lanes. He was just always great, always had a feel for where the ball was going to be.”

Walker, now the athletics director and head coach at North Stanly, later coached Black during his freshman season at Concord and knew right away that the quiet, slender kid had a bright future.

“We knew he was really good Day 1, that’s the best way I can describe him,” Walker said. “He was just super unique. You knew he had a chance to be super, super special. Kids like Leaky and Ty-Shon and the Wendell Moores, they’re just different. That’s what separates them as major Division I basketball players.

“The biggest thing about Leaky that I can say is that I’ve never known him not to play the game the right way. If there was a guy open, he passed it to him. He did the little things. He always had, even back then, just a tremendously high basketball I.Q. He understood the game at an early age. His dad (Chon) did a lot of stuff with him to make him that way.”

Stowe was a high school teammate of Chon Black’s at Concord in the early 1990s, and he coached Leaky in both seventh and eighth grade on a travel team that also featured current Chicago Bull Devon Dotson.

Stowe also was the head coach when Black was a sophomore at Concord High. Like, Walker, Stowe remembers Black’s basketball savvy and selflessness, which in part, stems from having been a point guard for those teams.

So Stowe’s not surprised that Black is playing so well heading to the Final Four stage.

“As a coach, you always know a lot of people are athletic or can shoot, but a lot people don’t have basketball I.Q.,” Stowe said. “Leaky’s basketball I.Q. is out the window. He can see the play happen before it happens. You can’t teach that — you can go in the gym all day long. But he was born with that instinct.”

Stowe also fiercely defends Black against the critics who have been outspoken about his lack of offensive production.

“I’m really impressed with him,” Stowe said. “He’s always been a good defensive player, but now I think he’s a GREAT defensive player. A lot of people talk about his on-the-ball defense, but his help defense is also great. I think right now, because of HIS defense, the rest of those (UNC) guys are playing good defense also.

“A lot of people talk about him not shooting the ball, but that’s because, if you know him, and I coached him, he’s always been a facilitator. He always got everybody else easy baskets, because that was his job. He played point guard all his life. He rarely turns the ball over, and that’s what we’re seeing now.”

Having known Black since he was a little boy, Stowe knows Black well. When asked how he thought Black was feeling through this run to the Final Four and the individual accolades that have come along the way, he gave a heartfelt answer.

“I think he’s relieved,” Stowe said. “He’s always been the guy who never really wanted the spotlight; he doesn’t care about attention. He just wants to win the game, regardless of what his stats are. When I was coaching him, he never looked at the stat book, he never asked how many points he had. Never. All he was worried about was winning the game.

“A lot of fans, even Carolina fans, were on his head. Now, everybody is praising him, so I just think he’s relieved. You can see it, you can tell by his play, that all the stress is gone. He’s just out there playing.”

Who ya got?

Now, as a county cheers for two hometown boys in the Final Four, where do the coaches’ hearts lie?

For Barbee, as they say on Facebook, “it’s complicated.” It’s two players he coached and two players he loves equally.

So what gives? It’s a heart-twister, especially when one of those teams is your childhood favorite.

“I AM a Carolina fan, always have been. You’re putting me on the spot,” Barbee told a reporter with a laugh.

“As a coach, you’ve got two kids playing for the same thing in the same game, and it’s tough; it tugs at your heart because there’s so much love for each kid and so much appreciation for what they’ve done for me.”

Barbee paused.

“But the day he told me he was going to Duke, I told Wendell, ‘Man, I love you, but I hope you win every game but two every year.’” Barbee said, again laughing. “And I said, ‘God, I hope you score 40 (points) every time, but I hope you lose those two games every year.’

“You want them both to succeed, you want them both to win a national championship. I wish it could end in a tie. But Carolina’s been my squad since I was little. Both of them know it. There’s not anything to hide.”

One vote for the Tar Heels.

While Stowe coached Black as a youth and a high schooler, he has been a longtime advocate for Moore. Even when Stowe was the coach at Concord, he once told a reporter that Moore was the best basketball player in Cabarrus County history, hands down.

Moore was in 10th grade.

Unlike Barbee, Stowe is a fervent Duke fan.

Where do his loyalties lie for the Big Game?

“With Leaky and coaching against Wendell and knowing Wendell, for me, it’s a no-win situation because they’re both in the Final Four,” Stowe said. “When I watch the game on Saturday, I’m going to be watching as a fan of both teams. I really don’t care who wins; I want both of them to get to the championship game, which I know is not possible. But at least I know one of them is going to get there. I’m going to be happy either way.”

That’s one vote for … both?

Walker, too, is indifferent. He’ll be cheering for both shades of blue this weekend.

“I’m super proud of Leaky and Wendell Moore,” Walker said. “What they’re doing, I think it just verifies that Cabarrus County has a lot of basketball talent, and the state of North Carolina has a lot of basketball talent. It verifies all those things that everybody already knew about Concord and Cabarrus County in general.”

Another vote for both.

There will probably be a lot of that going around in Cabarrus County come Saturday night.