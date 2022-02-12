Undaunted: Defending state champ? Division I commit? Doesn’t matter. Central's Jackson Baglio welcomes pressure

CONCORD — Jackson Baglio has spent previous years in high school as a member of the Central Cabarrus cross country team.
But this year was different.
As a promising wrestler, Baglio had always devoted extra hours to working on the sport without his father or coaches imploring him to put the time in.
This year, Baglio was a defending state champion. He knew every grappler who lined up across from him would be trying to make a name for himself, longing to be the man who beat The Man.
As if that weren’t enough of a load to carry, Baglio would be a defending state champion who also now had the mantle of being the rare Division I college commit in the sport.
And again, this year was different.
An even more focused and determined Baglio carried an undefeated record through the regular season for the first time in his career.
An offseason that had previously been devoted to his other sport, cross country, was instead filled with weekends — and a few week nights — in an effort to get stronger and more technically sound.
It all paid off for Baglio with a 23-0 record entering this week’s 3A Midwest Regional meet at Eastern Guilford High School.
Instead of succumbing to any pressure such lofty labels might bring, Baglio shrugged them off as if he were escaping an unprepared opponent’s grasp and continued on his mission: working to become a three-time state champion.
And so far, he’s clearly on pace.
Only a junior, Baglio is a favorite to win another Class 3A state title, this time at 120 pounds.
It is no accident, Central Cabarrus wrestling coach Ed Masterton said, that Baglio is widely regarded as the man to beat in his weight class. After coaching Baglio for three seasons, Masterton has seen improvement each year as the goals become bigger and the pressure more intense.
It all comes from a simple recipe for success.
“Jackson gets his by working so hard in practice,” Masterton said. “He really does. Everything we ask, he is 100%. You never have to wonder if Jackson’s going as hard as he can because he is full tilt with everything. He is a coach’s dream because he is 100% full-go all the time.”
Several athletes in the Central Cabarrus wrestling room have similar qualities, starting with Baglio’s younger brother, Charleston, who also won a state title last year as a freshman and carried a 22-0 record into regionals.
Asked what it would mean to pull off a sibling repeat this year, Jackson Baglio is uber-confident yet doesn’t come off as braggadocious.
“I don’t think it’s that unlikely, quite honestly,” Jackson said flatly. “I think it’s kind of expected. I think we both can.”
The other state champion in Viking green and gold is senior Marcus Jackson, who won his 3A crown two years ago.
The 5-foot-4 Jackson Baglio is known as a cool customer on the mat. He moves with precision and quickness, and he doesn’t panic when it seems his opponent is getting the upper hand — which hasn’t happened much this season.
But he acknowledges there is pressure with being a defending state champion. He doesn’t run from it; he just doesn’t let it bother him.
“It did add more pressure,” Baglio said. “I wanted to maintain that. I have expectations to meet — for myself and other people. It’s more like mental and self-expectations. I know what I can do, and I don’t want to fall short of that. I want to try to do as best as I can and not fail myself.”
Even after the major accomplishment of winning the 113-pound state crown and helping the Vikings take the 3A team championship last year, the 2021-22 season has been one that will cement Baglio’s legacy at Central Cabarrus even more.
Last month, with another full season left after this one, he joined the 100-win club for his career. And entering regionals, he had also put together a string of 35 consecutive victories, dating back to last year.
And then there’s the achievement that most high school wrestlers dream of reaching: earning a Division I scholarship.
After his success last season as a sophomore, Baglio became eligible to receive personal contact from college recruiters in August. One of the first calls he got came when he was in the crowd cheering on the team at a Central Cabarrus football game.
N.C. State on Line 1.
“We were talking for a bit, and we set up a time to visit in October,” Baglio recalled with a smile. “I went to visit, and I really liked it. I spent a few days touring with some other people. I’ve toured a few other schools, but I just liked NC State the best. I like the program and everything, so I wanted to go there.”
It would take a few months, but eventually Baglio got the call he had been waiting for. In early December, Baglio was sitting in his bedroom when N.C. State coach Adam Hall made him an official offer. In his heart, Baglio knew what he wanted to do, but as he does with most important decisions in his life, he walked — or maybe he sprinted — downstairs and consulted his parents, Justin and Amber.
He got all the assurance he needed.
“They were really happy,” Baglio said. “They just wanted me to do what I wanted and what I thought was best for myself, so they were really supportive.”
Minutes later, Baglio called Hall back and accepted. He would become a member of the Wolfpack.
It was a dream come true. Sort of.
When he began wrestling for the Vikings as a freshman, he had his share of individual goals. But those were mostly limited to high school.
“I knew I wanted to win states,” Baglio said. “My goal was to be a four-timer, which is impossible now.”
As a ninth-grader, Baglio fell in the state semifinals. He ran cross country again the following year, but he definitely came back a better wrestler. He wound up beating A.L. Brown’s Trevor Brown for the state title.
“After freshman year, I wanted to be a three-timer and then wrestle in college,” Baglio said. “I knew I wanted to do that. I didn’t really put too much thought into where I wanted to go, but last year I started thinking I wanted to go to N.C. State. It’s only about two hours away, which is nice, and the wrestling program is really good there. It’s always been between there and Chapel Hill because that’s what my parents like.”
While Division I opportunities for wrestlers are rare, Masterton believes Baglio is that elite-level grappler who deserves it. The coach has been around wrestling in Cabarrus County for a while now, and although he’s happily seen many athletes go on to compete at the college level, there just haven’t been a plethora who have landed in the Atlantic Coast Conference, where N.C. State competes, and the like.
“There’s been a few,” Masterton said. “I know there have been some guys go to the Big Ten. Jay M. Robinson had one in Garrison White (who wrestled at Northwestern) a few years ago (in 2012). But to go wrestle at the Division I level, to go wrestle at any level, is tough. But to do it at the highest level in the country, that type of school — N.C. State’s a top-10 team and a great program right now — really speaks to Jackson’s level of wrestling.”
But did being an ACC recruit make the pressure this season even more intense for Baglio?
Again, Baglio is honest. And undaunted.
“Yeah, it did, because now if I lose, it’s like it’ll be even worse because I’m going to a D-I school, and I’m not supposed to be losing. But it doesn’t really affect me that much because if I wrestle how I know I can, I’ll be fine.
“I’m just going to stay focused and keep practicing, keep working my hardest. I’m not going to let anything distract me from getting there.”