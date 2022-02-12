Undaunted: Defending state champ? Division I commit? Doesn’t matter. Central's Jackson Baglio welcomes pressure

While Division I opportunities for wrestlers are rare, Masterton believes Baglio is that elite-level grappler who deserves it. The coach has been around wrestling in Cabarrus County for a while now, and although he’s happily seen many athletes go on to compete at the college level, there just haven’t been a plethora who have landed in the Atlantic Coast Conference, where N.C. State competes, and the like.

“There’s been a few,” Masterton said. “I know there have been some guys go to the Big Ten. Jay M. Robinson had one in Garrison White (who wrestled at Northwestern) a few years ago (in 2012). But to go wrestle at the Division I level, to go wrestle at any level, is tough. But to do it at the highest level in the country, that type of school — N.C. State’s a top-10 team and a great program right now — really speaks to Jackson’s level of wrestling.”

But did being an ACC recruit make the pressure this season even more intense for Baglio?

Again, Baglio is honest. And undaunted.

“Yeah, it did, because now if I lose, it’s like it’ll be even worse because I’m going to a D-I school, and I’m not supposed to be losing. But it doesn’t really affect me that much because if I wrestle how I know I can, I’ll be fine.

“I’m just going to stay focused and keep practicing, keep working my hardest. I’m not going to let anything distract me from getting there.”