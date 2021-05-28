COLUMN: History the way you want it

When the bill came up for a full House vote Gaston County Representative John Torbett, normally a plain-spoken Republican, said, “This bill does not change what history can and cannot be taught. It simply prevents schools from endorsing discriminatory concepts.”

Really? What “discriminatory concepts?” He and other Republican legislators fear our schools introducing what is known as Critical Race Theory, a 40-year-old concept that racism is a social construct embedded in legal systems and policies, as well as individual biases or prejudices.

Lt. Governor Mark Robinson established a task force to reveal these and other teachings. It proposes to collect comments from parents, teachers and students about “indoctrination” in the classroom. In plain English he wants to know which teachers or schools don’t teach history with the political slant he and his fellow Republicans want. What punishment will be imposed on violators?

Not too many years ago we didn’t want religious instruction in our classrooms because we were concerned about how teachers of different faiths would present precepts to our children. Now it appears we will target teachers and schools because they might not interpret facts of history the way some prefer. What comes next? Chemistry, physics, algebra, trigonometry, calculus?

Let us be clear. We don’t want any politics in the classroom…from either the left or right. But neither should we allow history to be taught the way we want it to be instead of the actual way it happened.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina Broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. He recently retired from writing, producing and moderating the statewide half-hour TV program NC SPIN that aired 22 ½ years. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com