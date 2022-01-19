COLUMN: My two heroes

I have sat down numerous times to write about two people, my sister, Shirley McCollum, and my brother, John Davis. Both lived most of their lives as citizens of Bennettsville, South Carolina. I loved them very much. They left us in 2020.
Some would say we lost them, but that is not true. Yes, they died, but I am sure where they are today and that is at the feet of our Lord Jesus. Both believed what God’s Word says, “Let not your heart be troubled, you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I go, there you may be also. (John 14:1-3, NKJV). They are enjoying the mansions our Lord promised them.
John and Shirley had a special love for each other and often had breakfast together sharing stories about the family. I am sure they did not leave Mama out of the conversation even after the Lord took Mama to heaven. They comforted each other and gave comfort Mama once gave to them. It is hard to imagine the celebration when each pass through those pearly gates
Shirley, the youngest of five, left us in February of that year. She was always considered the baby of the family. Having been so small did not keep her from being high-spirited and she would not back down from a fight when prompted by someone. This was especially true if anyone said something about her family.
Shirley worked hard to help her husband, John Hugh to raise their two daughters, Mandy and Sandy. She was employed at the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. The family was proud when she was appointed the first female sheriff’s deputy in Marlboro County.
Shirly was friendly and like the Bible says, “A man (woman)who has friends must be friendly. But there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother” (Prov. 18:24, NKJV). Shirley not only had one friend who stuck closer than a sister, but a clan, Rosa Lee, Diane, Patsy, Betty Neal, Mary Kay, Margarete, Joanne, and Julia Ann. Their group was called the “Heisters” and Shirley was given the name “Cut-Rate” from the name of dad’s furniture store. The girls were often seen piled into his truck cruising the city.
In May of 2020 the Lord decided to take John to his heavenly home. We do not know why God decided to take him so close to Shirley’s death, but we are not to question the one who knows the best. Shirley and John are buried at Oak Ridge Cemetery on East Cottingham Street in Bennettsville. John’s grave can be identified with the epitaph “Here Lies The Body Of A Big, Big Man, Big John.”
John was called “Big John,” but his name had nothing to do with the Jimmy Dean’s 1961 hit song,” BIG BAD JOHN.” My brother John’s nickname was given to him by his friends based on being a hard-nosed football player for the Bennettsville Green Gremlins in the early nineteen fifties. He was listed in the game programs at 185 pounds but was probably no more than 170. He was all muscle and played tackle on offense and defense and pushed those 225 – 250-pound opponents around with ease. Although he was feared by most of these young men he never bragged because that was not John’s way. He played the game at peak performance but left the boasting to others. He did not have a mean bone in his body.
John went from high school to the United States Air Force but had to return home when our dad had medical problems and the family needed John to take control of the business in support of mom and dad. He retained that career field for the rest of his life ending up as a valuable long-time employee for Palmetto Furniture Company in Society Hill, South Carolina.
There is much more I could say about my two siblings but majority of the Bennettsville population during their living years would gladly repeat what I have written about these two upstanding citizens of what I call my hometown. I know that all family members loved growing up in Bennettsville. We won’t brag about our earthly treasures but gladly tell you about our preparation for what is in stow for our heavenly abode.