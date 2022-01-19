COLUMN: My two heroes

I have sat down numerous times to write about two people, my sister, Shirley McCollum, and my brother, John Davis. Both lived most of their lives as citizens of Bennettsville, South Carolina. I loved them very much. They left us in 2020.

Some would say we lost them, but that is not true. Yes, they died, but I am sure where they are today and that is at the feet of our Lord Jesus. Both believed what God’s Word says, “Let not your heart be troubled, you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I go, there you may be also. (John 14:1-3, NKJV). They are enjoying the mansions our Lord promised them.

John and Shirley had a special love for each other and often had breakfast together sharing stories about the family. I am sure they did not leave Mama out of the conversation even after the Lord took Mama to heaven. They comforted each other and gave comfort Mama once gave to them. It is hard to imagine the celebration when each pass through those pearly gates