COLUMN: Record turnout in NC shows broad voting access can benefit all parties

RALEIGH – Voter turnout in North Carolina’s election this year reached a record high 75%. That’s reason to celebrate for anyone who believes in a thriving democracy. It’s all the more remarkable given the election was conducted amid a global pandemic.

By and large, voting in North Carolina went smoothly. We witnessed a new high for early voting, unprecedented numbers of voters casting a ballot by mail and a strong finish on Election Day.

The voters of North Carolina did our job – we turned out at historic levels to make our voices heard. And our excellent election administrators did their job – ensuring a fair, accurate and complete count of all votes.

The success of North Carolina’s election is due to many factors. First and foremost, thanks must be given to our state and county boards of elections staff who rose admirably to the challenges of running an election impacted by COVID-19. Thanks should also be given to the thousands of poll workers who dedicated their time to ensure voters were able to cast a ballot safely and securely in person.