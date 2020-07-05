COLUMN: Statues and much more under attacked by far left

During March 2012, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia addressed undergraduates at Wesleyan University and had some interesting words regarding freedom of speech.
“It would not be much use to have a First Amendment … if the freedom of speech included only what some future generation wanted it to include,” Scalia told his audience. “That would guarantee nothing at all.”
Those prophetic words, from a collection of speeches by the late justice titled “Scalia Speaks,” are especially applicable to the current political climate in this country. Like never before, perhaps, the freedom for Americans to express an opinion is in peril.
There exists the very real likelihood of Democrats pulling a trifecta in November by gaining control of the House, Senate and the presidency. The possibility of one party gaining full control is always present, but with the harsh political winds blowing today, the prospects of that happening should scare every conservative to the right of Bill Clinton. Yes, with the far left defining the Democratic Party, Clinton has been repositioned to the center of the spectrum — as bizarre as that may be in the realm of presidential politics.
The far left sees the gravity of the situation before us, although Republicans on the front lines may not. The current political battles represent a cultural war, and freedom of speech is at the forefront of the battle for the soul of this country. That’s neither hyperbole nor mere fodder for partisan bickering. There has been ample evidence to support an erosion of our First Amendment rights over the last decade or so.
We’ve all had to sit through various iterations of “sensitivity training” in the corporate world or in the realm of education. Often that has meant no more than being taught language considered “politically correct” for those who are easily offended. This is not a defense of offensive language meant only to disparage one group or another. We can all agree on the hatred invoked by certain words not worth mentioning here.
What we’ve been asked to eliminate from our culture are the subtle terms that do no real harm, but serve to give control to those out to reshape our country one small victory at a time — or, in this case, one word at a time.
Remarkably, as this column has pointed out previously, I’ve heard educators say that teachers shouldn’t use the terms “personal responsibility” or “personal accountability” in the classroom, so as not to offend our students.
Often, these problems are rooted in the identity politics that have infected society and the need to not offend others, as the example above demonstrates. Whenever I walk into a classroom, I see teenagers, not young people segregated by race, gender or sexual orientation. Once you lose perspective as an educator and start catering to identities, then you lose your way in a classroom, focusing not on educating young people but on distractions that ultimately have nothing to do with education.
Likewise, the nods of approval many elected officials have given to rioters and looters in recent weeks have served to appease the masses and many have, remarkably, failed to condemn blatantly illegal behaviors. Democrats and even many Republicans have outright ignored the violence being wrought in major cities across the country, giving implicit approval by simply remaining silent. Votes are votes, it seems, regardless of the sanctity of our democracy.
The destruction of historical monuments, in fact, is the physical manifestation of suppressing free speech. Those who destroy statues are making a statement, clearly demonstrating the belief that their viewpoint is the correct one — the only one — as dissenters are left without a voice as monuments are toppled. There’s nothing like a little mob rule when there’s a point to be made.
This is not to be construed as support or condemnation of Civil War monuments. It is merely to point out the need for public debate before removing statues that some see as offensive.
Nonetheless, there is a lot to be learned from the leadership traits and pure military genius of Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, regardless of his affiliation during the Civil War. The same can be said about Jackson’s eccentric personality and Christian character. (Yes, there were Christians on both sides of the war.) Did Jackson have flaws? Absolutely. Point out those among us — particularly leaders in the public sphere — who are perfect and use them as examples for the rest of us. Meanwhile, don’t expect those who disagree with violent destruction to stand idly by during the search for a perfect leader.
There should be little debate about whether the willful destruction of public property is wrong and counter to everything this country is supposed to represent. Yet we’ve seen time and again the outright approval many politicians and members of the media have given to those out to destroy not merely monuments but our way of life.
Peaceful protest is imbedded in the American spirit; violent protest meant to stifle dissenting voices is very much un-American.
When you see the attempted takedown of an Abraham Lincoln statue, then you know the moronic destruction of monuments is grounded not in principle but in the desire to destroy our history, our culture and, yes, our democracy.
Come November, the wrongheaded attempts to reshape the country may get a boost that will not be easily undone, if at all.
America the beautiful — for now.
Larry Cothren is a marketing teacher and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.
